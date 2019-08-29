As Netflix (NFLX) Stock Declined, Calamos Advisors Trimmed Its Stake by $4.65 Million; Psagot Investment House LTD Decreased Synchrony Finl (SYF) Position by $315,301

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 13,052 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 193,491 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.99 million, down from 206,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $6.41 during the last trading session, reaching $298.18. About 962,528 shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 05/04/2018 – Cramer talks Spotify, the ‘anti-IPO’ joining the ranks of Netflix and Amazon; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $385 FROM $328; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.7 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 04/04/2018 – Hollywood execs back Netflix over anti-Israel ‘Fauda’ boycott; 12/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : WEDBUSH SAYS EXPECTS CO TO BURN CASH TO FUND CONTENT ACQUISITION FOR MANY YEARS; 21/05/2018 – Obamas sign multi-year deal with Netflix; 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 24/05/2018 – Netflix became more valuable than Comcast yesterday. And the gap between the two grew even more today; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix may be trying to get kids addicted to binge-watching TV; 16/03/2018 – Review: On Netflix, a Wild Story of Guns, Sex and a Guru

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 31,380 shares to 43,380 shares, valued at $2.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 252,776 shares in the quarter, for a total of 568,752 shares, and has risen its stake in Goog Us.

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $743.06 million for 7.21 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 71.00 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsr holds 2,167 shares. Guyasuta Investment Advsr stated it has 3,535 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Tortoise Invest Mgmt Limited Liability has 101 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.28% or 120,093 shares. Atika Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 32,000 shares stake. Cidel Asset Incorporated stated it has 2,020 shares. Strs Ohio owns 322,670 shares. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Gp Inc has invested 0.28% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Vanguard holds 31.57 million shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 263,361 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives reported 6,934 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Valmark Advisers Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 570 shares. L S invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Goodwin Daniel L stated it has 2,100 shares. First Heartland Consultants holds 0.17% or 1,663 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54 billion and $16.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Insulet Corporation (Prn) by 5.00 million shares to 20.00 million shares, valued at $32.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allegheny Technologies (Prn) by 10.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 20.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE).

