As Netflix (NFLX) Stock Declined, Bluefin Trading Has Trimmed Stake; Blue Harbour Group LP Has Boosted Zynga (ZNGA) Position by $2.09 Million; Shares Rose

Blue Harbour Group Lp increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp bought 417,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 6.47 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.49 million, up from 6.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.62. About 7.10 million shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 08/05/2018 – Zynga Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 15; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA BUYS MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES FOR $250M IN CASH; 30/05/2018 – Zynga’s `Perpetual Turnaround’ May Be Reaching a Turning Point; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA FOUNDER PINCUS ESTABLISHES VOTING RIGHTS PARITY; 30/05/2018 – ‘Words with Friends’ maker Zynga buys Gram Games for $250 mln; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Cancels His Super-Voting Share Power; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA BUYS LEADING GLOBAL MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES;; 07/03/2018 – Zynga Partners With the International Game Developers Association Foundation to Champion Women in Games Ambassador and Scholars Programs; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA ACQUIRES GRAM GAMES FOR $250M CASH & THREE-YEAR EARN OUT; 29/05/2018 – Zynga Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 98.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 50,292 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 808 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288,000, down from 51,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $6.99 during the last trading session, reaching $309.79. About 2.41M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 09/04/2018 – InMyCommunity: Pet symmetry: the Aussie animals binging on Netflix; 10/04/2018 – GeekWire: Google and Netflix team up on Kayenta, an open-source project for automated deployment monitoring; 16/03/2018 – The Defiant Ones, Netflix – `one of music’s most unlikely partnerships’; 10/05/2018 – CTV PARTNERS WITH NETFLIX TO PREMIERE MILESTONE SCTV REUNION EVENT SPECIAL TO CANADIANS; 12/03/2018 – Stranger Things happening at $NFLX. Wit mkt cap up $17 BIL in a week and short interest. at 10 year low. Citron thinks the stock can be shorted back to $300. Content spend unsustainable long term; 06/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – NETFLIX-RELATED BILLING WILL BE HANDLED DIRECTLY BY COMCAST; 19/04/2018 – Hulu’s Value Is Now $8.7 Billion, But Still Dwarfed by Netflix; 17/04/2018 – This analyst believes Netflix will add 70 million subscribers between now and the end of 2020; 10/04/2018 – New Digital TV Network AKC.TV Airs 24/7 Content For Dog Lovers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 56 shares. Aimz Invest Advisors Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.47% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). New Amsterdam Prtn Ltd Liability has invested 0.14% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Walleye Trading Ltd holds 0.1% or 37,364 shares. Holderness Investments holds 0.9% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 5,250 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd accumulated 2.34M shares. Main Street Ltd Co invested 0.13% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Westpac Corporation accumulated 0% or 76,121 shares. Qs Ltd Com holds 18,678 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Bokf Na reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Toronto Dominion Savings Bank holds 357,020 shares. 2,471 are owned by King Wealth. Atria Invests Ltd Liability stated it has 0.11% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 400,654 shares. Pennsylvania-based Logan Cap Mgmt has invested 1.94% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 73.76 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $691.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 74,060 shares to 99,629 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Momo Inc by 63,753 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,753 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Blue Harbour Group Lp, which manages about $2.20 billion and $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 3.22M shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $37.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.60M shares, and cut its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 11,901 shares. Css Limited Co Il invested 0.01% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Strs Ohio reported 81,065 shares. Connecticut-based Columbus Circle Investors has invested 0.23% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). First Mercantile Trust Communications has invested 0.03% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc accumulated 0.13% or 777,498 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Llc holds 16,890 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.01% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). 1.15 million are held by Retirement Of Alabama. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 387,797 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 118,198 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Fiera Cap has 0.01% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 594,782 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0.02% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). National Bank Of Montreal Can has 16,744 shares.

