As Netflix (NFLX) Shares Rose, Whale Rock Capital Management Raised Its Holding; As Block H & R (HRB) Market Valuation Rose, Loudon Investment Management Decreased Its Stake by $476,675

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Block H & R Inc (HRB) by 48.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 20,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,055 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $528,000, down from 42,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Block H & R Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $28.8. About 2.59 million shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has declined 1.08% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 07/03/2018 – H&R Block Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – H&R Block’s vast product lineup lets taxpayers file however they want; 06/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: URBN, ADSK, HRB & more; 19/03/2018 – H&R Block advises gig economy workers to organize tax documents, file and prepare for next year; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CDR HRB Holdings To ‘CCC’; Otlk Negative; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 26/04/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 14/05/2018 – RENX: BREAKING:H&R REIT to sell 63 U.S. retail properties for $633M US. Will focus on developing Lantower Residential po… htt; 24/04/2018 – H&R BLOCK PERIOD TAX RETURN VOLUME UP 2.6% THROUGH APRIL 19; 14/05/2018 – H&R REIT TO SELL MAJORITY OF U.S. RETAIL PORTFOLIO FOR $633M

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc bought 19,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 669,147 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $238.59 million, up from 649,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $375.43. About 3.39M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 23/04/2018 – Netflix Shows Junk-Bond Market Open, At a Price: Markets Live; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is offering more than $300 million to acquire a company that owns billboards across Los Angeles, according to people familiar with the matter; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX 1Q STREAMING CONTENT OBLIGATIONS $17.9B; 19/04/2018 – Airtel likely to offer free subscription of Netflix on TV app; 20/04/2018 – Independent: Netflix’s Safe: Exclusive first trailer for Michael C. Hall in gated community drama; 11/05/2018 – Daily Mail: Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans demand Netflix to revive cancelled show and create hashtag after it is axed by FOX; 21/03/2018 – Narcos producer shows ‘mechanism’ of Brazil corruption in new series; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX CEO REED HASTINGS SPEAKS AT EVENT WITH REPORTERS; 01/04/2018 – OwenboroMsgrInq: Netflix turning heads in Hollywood by spending billions to lure talent; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $26.05 million activity. 342 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares with value of $123,120 were sold by Sweeney Anne M.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16B and $5.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Okta Inc (Put) by 1.47M shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $33.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 248,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 875,956 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $114.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 2,430 shares to 20,721 shares, valued at $2.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,549 shares, and has risen its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

