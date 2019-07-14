As Netflix (NFLX) Shares Rose, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Has Increased Its Holding; Price Michael F Position in Red Hat (RHT) Increased by $1.82 Million

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp bought 4,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 176,827 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.05 million, up from 172,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $6.25 during the last trading session, reaching $373.25. About 6.35 million shares traded or 3.18% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 25/05/2018 – Netflix just hit records; one market watcher sees it rising another 30 percent (via @TradingNation); 19/04/2018 – MONDO TV SPA MTV.Ml SAYS JOINS THE PRODUCTION CONSORTIUM OF PIANO NO MORI, A NEW SERIES WHICH WILL BE STREAMED BY NETFLIX WORLDWIDE; 29/03/2018 – ‘Chinese Netflix’ Iqiyi Prices IPO At Midpoint Of Expected Range To Raise $2.25 Billion — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Netflix board news withdrawn; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Netflix’s Debt Rating To Ba3 From B1; The Outlook Is Stable; 24/05/2018 – SPAIN’S TELEFONICA TEF.MC – TO INTEGRATE NETFLIX INTO ITS TV AND VIDEO PLATFORMS IN LATIN AMERICA; 19/04/2018 – It provides payment services to companies such as Uber, Spotify and Netflix; 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Finisar’s Dismal Report, Netflix’s Halo, Big Blue’s Missing Timeline — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – Inquisitr: Barack Obama In Advanced Talks With Netflix For Production Deal, Reports `New York Times’; 17/04/2018 – Netflix’s latest subscriber growth is just the beginning, says analyst

Price Michael F increased its stake in Red Hat Inc. (RHT) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Red Hat Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500.

Price Michael F, which manages about $806.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 201,875 shares to 999,246 shares, valued at $16.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Popular Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 34,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265,700 shares, and cut its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU).

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Ferrari N.V. (RACE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Slack will make its public debut on the NYSE: Morning Brief – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Red Hat Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.18 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 186,240 shares to 711,039 shares, valued at $67.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 749,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 799,429 shares, and cut its stake in Planet Fitness Inc.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $25.15 million activity. The insider Sweeney Anne M sold $2.74M.

