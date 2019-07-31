As Netflix (NFLX) Shares Rose, Light Street Capital Management Increased Its Stake by $481,312; Regent Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Comcast Class A (CMCSA) as Valuation Rose

Regent Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp Class A (CMCSA) by 16.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc sold 11,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 59,051 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, down from 70,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $43.71. About 5.74 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Cable Adjusted Ebitda Margin 40.1%; 07/05/2018 – Dealbook: Is Comcast Going to Crash Dinsey’s Deal With Fox?: DealBook Briefing; 13/04/2018 – Comcast will add Netflix to cable bundles in U.S; 05/03/2018 – FRIES: COMCAST SKY BID MORE ABOUT CONTENT THAN DISTRIBUTION; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Continues to Engage With Sky Independent Committee Seeking Recommendation; 07/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 23/05/2018 – Stefan Nicola: BREAKING: #Comcast Considering Cash Offer to Buy Twenty-First Century #Fox; 23/04/2018 – Martinelli Winery Toasts Comcast Business; 03/05/2018 – ZOLA HAS $100M SERIES D FINANCING LED BY COMCAST VENTURES; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Offer is 16% Premium to 21CF Offer of GBP10.75 for Each Sky Share

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 1,352 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 308,752 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.09 million, up from 307,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $327.37. About 3.15 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 06/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Netflix Threatens to Withhold Films From Cannes Festival; 01/04/2018 – OwenboroMsgrInq: Netflix turning heads in Hollywood by spending billions to lure talent; 08/05/2018 – Daily Mail: BBC goes into battle with Netflix and Amazon ‘as it holds talks with Channel 4 and ITV about teaming up to create a; 23/04/2018 – Ame (AE): Is Netflix asking for $1.5 billion as a last-ditch survival effort?; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dish Network revenue drops; 09/03/2018 – The Obamas might be Netflix’s newest producers:; 21/05/2018 – The Obamas say they hope “to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples” with their Netflix production deal; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC SEES GROSS DEBT AT C$216.9 BLN BY 2023, 45 PCT OF GDP; 13/03/2018 – Royal pay gap? ‘The Crown”s Queen Elizabeth paid less than her prince; 10/04/2018 – GeekWire: Google and Netflix team up on Kayenta, an open-source project for automated deployment monitoring

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $10.21 million activity.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 14.38 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77M and $300.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) by 11,835 shares to 100,325 shares, valued at $2.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp F (NYSE:CCL) by 6,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,138 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09 million and $1.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stitch Fix Inc by 1.85M shares to 415,176 shares, valued at $11.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 201,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 420,200 shares, and cut its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

