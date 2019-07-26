As Netflix (NFLX) Shares Rose, Ims Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake; Redmond Asset Management Has Decreased Its Ambarella Shs (AMBA) Stake by $350,235

Redmond Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ambarella Inc Shs (AMBA) by 37.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc sold 8,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,738 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $593,000, down from 21,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ambarella Inc Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $49.76. About 196,788 shares traded. Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has declined 6.16% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.59% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBA News: 18/04/2018 – Ambarella CFO George Laplante to Retire Later This Year; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ambarella Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBA); 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark O; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 2.1% Position in Ambarella; 14/05/2018 – Ambarella’s VisLab Marks 20-Year Anniversary of MilleMiglia in Automatico; 28/03/2018 – Ambarella Demonstrates Its Fully Autonomous Vehicle on Silicon Valley Roads; 11/04/2018 – Ambarella Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – AMBARELLA INC – INITIATED A SEARCH FOR LAPLANTE’S SUCCESSOR; 29/03/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Release New Product Catalog; 17/05/2018 – Ambarella Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Ims Capital Management decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 38.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ims Capital Management sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,353 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $839,000, down from 3,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ims Capital Management who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $146.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $8.96 during the last trading session, reaching $335.42. About 9.25 million shares traded or 39.62% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK SEES 217 MLN INTERNATIONAL SUBSCRIBERS IN 2025; 03/05/2018 – Relativity: UltraV to Provide Sufficient Capital to Resume Relativity Media’s Operations, Including via Current Netflix Distribution Deal; 16/04/2018 – Digi Music News: Comcast Is Threatening Costly `Paid Prioritization’ Surcharges Against Netflix; 12/04/2018 – Movies: Spike Lee and Godard Films to Compete at a Cannes With No Netflix; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 27/05/2018 – JCOM TO TIE UP WITH NETFLIX, OFFER CONTENT THRU CABLE TV:NIKKEI; 16/04/2018 – Netflix’s Subscriber-Growth Forecast Exceeds Estimates: TOPLive; 18/04/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple said to plan a ‘Netflix for news’ in latest services push; 08/03/2018 – Obama may be on Netflix soon, according to a report; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix Revamps Their Parental Controls System

Analysts await Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $-0.33 earnings per share, down 65.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. After $-0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Ambarella, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold AMBA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 23.41 million shares or 3.72% more from 22.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) for 1.08 million shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt invested in 300 shares. Baillie Gifford And invested 0.02% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 24,197 shares stake. Regions Finance invested in 569 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares accumulated 0% or 4,692 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Artisan Ptnrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 465,970 shares. Moreover, Winslow Evans Crocker has 0% invested in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 0.02% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Us State Bank De reported 0% stake. Amer & Management Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) for 100 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 44,843 shares. Redmond Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 13,738 shares.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44 million and $229.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackline Inc Com by 12,340 shares to 29,707 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortive Corp Com by 5,215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,695 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Factory Mutual Commerce has invested 0.4% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc holds 0% or 12 shares in its portfolio. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co Tn has invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Mutual Of Omaha Retail Bank Wealth Mngmt owns 700 shares. Goldman Sachs reported 2.57 million shares. Private Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Co owns 1,350 shares. 184,322 were accumulated by Cibc Mkts Inc. 1832 Asset Management Lp has 3,098 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Argent Tru stated it has 1,669 shares. Calamos Advsr stated it has 193,491 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) invested in 7,642 shares or 1.18% of the stock. Addison Capital Company invested in 1,431 shares. Central Bankshares And Trust Company holds 0.99% or 12,317 shares in its portfolio. Horan Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.13% or 555 shares.

Ims Capital Management, which manages about $164.74M and $122.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 37,692 shares to 72,699 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $2.86 million activity.