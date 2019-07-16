As Netflix (NFLX) Shares Rose, Atlanta Capital Group Decreased by $603,420 Its Stake; Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Increases Position in Prologics (PLD)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Prologics Inc. (PLD) by 108.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 5,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,417 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $821,000, up from 5,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Prologics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $79.94. About 2.83 million shares traded or 26.31% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Core FFO 80c/Share; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES FY2018 SHR $2.50 TO $2.60; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT ACQUISITION CALL ENDS; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Transaction Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO: EXPECT TO TRIM $550M OF DCT PORTFOLIO IN 2 YEARS; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Dct Industrial Trust Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following Prologis’ Announcement To Acquire Dct

Atlanta Capital Group decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 6.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group sold 1,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,345 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.32 million, down from 25,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $6.65 during the last trading session, reaching $366.6. About 7.61M shares traded or 24.03% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 29/04/2018 – @1962Kiser Baloney everyone and their uncle will be watching her Netflix show; 23/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast; 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle Obama sign multi-year deal with Netflix; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix CEO’s pay soars amid bonus-rigging lawsuit; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Obama in talks to provide shows for Netflix – NYT; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: `Ricky Gervais: Humanity’ On Netflix Gleefully Leans Into Controversy; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX QTRLY SHR $0.64; QTRLY REV $3.7 BLN VS $2.64 BLN; 26/03/2018 – Vulture: Netflix Orders More Queer Eye and Nailed It As Its Unscripted Push Continues; 14/05/2018 – VODACOM HAS PARTNERSHIP WITH NETFLIX TO SHOW VIDEO CONTENT; 07/03/2018 – Most Netflix subscribers sign up on phones or PCs, but 70 percent of Netflix viewing happens on TVs

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 34.12% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.85 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $244.84 million for 163.66 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.32% negative EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $25.15 million activity. The insider HASTINGS REED sold 67,907 shares worth $22.29M.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon Ups Ante in Gaming Space With Leyou Partnership – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “iQiyi Stock Highlights the China-U.S. Divide – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Binge Borrowing: The Story Of Netflix – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Netflix’s Upcoming Competitors Are Spending Crazy Amounts on Content – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Is Netflix Becoming Too Expensive? – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02 billion and $746.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd by 24,311 shares to 42,818 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 1,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,768 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marietta Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.33% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 15.45 million shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Axa holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 136,424 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 178,110 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt accumulated 1,326 shares. Virtu Fincl Lc has 0.24% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 11,959 shares. Koshinski Asset holds 0% or 1,581 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Invest Mngmt Group Inc invested in 0.01% or 19,384 shares. Gotham Asset Management Lc holds 0.01% or 2,746 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 743,801 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 5,393 shares stake. Dearborn Partners Ltd stated it has 1,002 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Baltimore invested in 0.04% or 616 shares. Moreover, Freestone Capital Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,722 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 5,387 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Prologis scoops up IPT for about $4B – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Prologis Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Blackstone, Prologis Both Suitors For GLP’s U.S. Warehouse Business – Benzinga” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Industrial REITs Like Duke Realty and STAG Industrials Rallied Double Digits in January – Motley Fool” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Prologis +2.9% after forecast boost – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Cap Management Limited owns 1,440 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 0.21% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Aew Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 1.53 million shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Com invested in 37,026 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 2.68M shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Cullinan Assocs reported 21,840 shares. Missouri-based Parkside Bank And has invested 0.01% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Qs Investors Lc invested in 45,564 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 920,997 were accumulated by Stifel Corp. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc owns 1,200 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Quantbot Technologies Lp owns 120,053 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Amica Mutual Comm reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Guardian Life Insurance Of America invested in 0.02% or 1,817 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 28,327 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $579.98 million and $412.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bankamerica Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 64,006 shares to 139,583 shares, valued at $3.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevrontexaco Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 10,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,757 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).