As Netflix (NFLX) Shares Declined, Shareholder Light Street Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake; Crow Point Partners Increased Its Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $2.89 Million as Share Value Declined

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 1,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 308,752 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.09 million, up from 307,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $296.93. About 4.66M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/04/2018 – COMCAST & NETFLIX EXPAND PARTNERSHIP; 02/04/2018 – PrecisionTrade365: Exclusive content. April 2- 6, 2018ETFs guide; 16/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Amy Ryan Replaces Sarah Paulson as ‘Lost Girls’ Moves From Amazon to Netflix; 30/04/2018 – Buy Spotify because it is ‘closest’ thing to a Netflix for music: JP Morgan; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dish Network revenue drops; 12/03/2018 – Zero Hedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 08/05/2018 – Bold call: Microsoft will buy Netflix, predicts media analyst with 40 years of experience; 21/05/2018 – Netflix Forms Storytelling Partnership With Barack and Michelle Obama; 18/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: Comcast debuts Netflix bundles; 08/03/2018 – Netflix CEO says the company will see $15 billion in revenue this year:

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 49,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.57 million, up from 450,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $56.78. About 8.31 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Silver Lake swoops on Zoopla; Trump meets major automakers; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Business – 03/08/2018 01:15 PM; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other time of year; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Boost 2018 EPS by 55 Cents to 65 Cents; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00M and $590.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FXI) by 7,000 shares to 7,000 shares, valued at $310,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,000 shares, and cut its stake in Novocure Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Management Lc reported 5,305 shares. Cape Ann Bancorporation reported 8,811 shares. Services has invested 8.6% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Baxter Bros invested in 23,753 shares. Summit Securities Group Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 4,700 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.18% or 345,071 shares. 97,000 were reported by Viking Fund Ltd Limited Liability Company. Fisher Asset Mngmt holds 546,504 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Daiwa Sb Investments reported 5,710 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Jefferies Gru Lc owns 797 shares. Ashford Capital Mgmt holds 24,750 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 2.07M shares. Washington Fincl Bank invested in 21,216 shares. Cahill Fincl Advisors invested 0.4% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Shoker Invest Counsel owns 9,383 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia Cap has invested 0.06% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.3% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Gladius Capital Management Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 9,702 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 50,300 shares. Baillie Gifford & Communications accumulated 7.58M shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Com Ltd holds 620 shares or 1.26% of its portfolio. Oak Ridge Invests Lc owns 22,409 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated has 0.44% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 31.57M shares. New Amsterdam Prtnrs Ltd reported 0.14% stake. The Illinois-based Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 1,000 are held by Glenview Bancshares Dept. Soros Fund Mngmt Lc invested in 0.41% or 50,000 shares. Beech Hill Advsr Inc accumulated 0.91% or 4,150 shares. Thornburg Inv Management Inc invested 0.14% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited Liability stated it has 1.82% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09M and $1.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 153,410 shares to 187,990 shares, valued at $29.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stitch Fix Inc by 1.85 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 415,176 shares, and cut its stake in Match Group Inc.