As Netflix (NFLX) Shares Declined, Shareholder Hollencrest Securities Cut Its Position; Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Shareholder Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has Raised Holding by $635,169

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 8.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 211,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The hedge fund held 2.77M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.53 million, up from 2.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $646.42 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.81% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.78. About 12.36M shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 10/05/2018 – Nabors Industries Sees Gross Proceeds of $521.3M; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q OPER REV. $734M, EST. $757.2M; 21/03/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 43.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 985 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 1,266 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, down from 2,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $295.76. About 9.68 million shares traded or 40.93% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 21/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Acquires Rights to Adaptation of YA Novel `To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’; 08/03/2018 – Obama in Talks to Provide Shows for Netflix; 10/04/2018 – Danger, Will Robinson! ‘Lost in Space’ finds new life on Netflix; 24/05/2018 – Adyen is a Dutch company that processes payments for Airbnb, Uber, Spotify and Netflix; 16/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Amy Ryan Replaces Sarah Paulson as ‘Lost Girls’ Moves From Amazon to Netflix; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – NETFLIX-RELATED BILLING WILL BE HANDLED DIRECTLY BY COMCAST; 13/04/2018 – Mercury News: TV tonight: ‘Lost in Space’ reboot soars onto Netflix; 18/05/2018 – Netflix has snagged a project based on Michael Lewis’ 2014 book, “Flash Boys,” according to Deadline; 03/04/2018 – NGINX Simplifies the Journey to Microservices; 20/04/2018 – Netflix chief filling the world’s screens

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $762.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,680 shares to 70,060 shares, valued at $8.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,842 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Enhanced Shrt Maturty Ac (MINT).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 70.42 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $474,760 activity. Restrepo William J also bought $359,065 worth of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) shares.