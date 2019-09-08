As Netflix (NFLX) Shares Declined, Selz Capital Decreased Position by $6.84 Million; As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Rose, Capital Investment Services Of America Has Lowered Its Holding by $343,406

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 19,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 27,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.91 million, down from 47,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $290.17. About 5.17 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 23/03/2018 – Spotify Aims to Be the Next Netflix as It Prepares to Go Public; 27/04/2018 – Long seen as one of the last frontiers of consumer cloud services, companies have been attempting to go the way of Netflix and Spotify by bringing video games to the cloud; 12/03/2018 – CORRECT: APPLE’S CUE SUGGESTS CO. WON’T BUY NETFLIX; 09/03/2018 – Live from #SXSW2018 today: Watch @KaraSwisher Maria Shriver and Christina Schwarzenegger, the EPs of a new @Netflix documentary; 03/04/2018 – Consumer-discretionary Sector Leads Market Higher; Amazon, Netflix Rebound — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Wild, wild Netflix; 24/05/2018 – Adyen is a Dutch company that processes payments for Airbnb, Uber, Spotify and Netflix; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: HIS SHORT ON NETFLIX, LONG ON GM, WERE BIGGEST LOSERS; 18/05/2018 – Netflix will nearly triple its subscriber base to 360 million by 2030: Bank of America; 19/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc sold 1,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 76,382 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.36 million, down from 77,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $284.94. About 2.27 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion; 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE PREDICTS BOOST FROM LARGE GROWTH IN CREATIVE JOBS; 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $460.51 million for 69.09 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62M and $523.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr Jr Gold Miners by 70,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $3.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 232,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Willscot Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Bryn Mawr has invested 0.05% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Creative Planning accumulated 87,903 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Etrade Lc holds 10,946 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 125,834 shares. Friess Associate Ltd Co holds 58,022 shares or 1.52% of its portfolio. Shufro Rose & Ltd Liability reported 1,235 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability invested in 221,330 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Glenmede Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 28,448 shares. Cetera Advsr Ltd Com holds 0.21% or 11,833 shares in its portfolio. Viking Limited Partnership holds 4.09% or 2.00M shares. Stonebridge Management has 1,130 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Frontier Inv Management has 2,732 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Axa reported 136,424 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 15.45M shares.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $763.16M for 44.80 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Investment Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company reported 395 shares. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0.18% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 12,000 shares. Da Davidson & Co holds 0.16% or 39,732 shares. Marietta Investment Partners Ltd Liability invested in 15,415 shares or 1.29% of the stock. Meyer Handelman Comm stated it has 2,500 shares. Boys Arnold Com Inc has invested 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Westfield Cap Management LP has 0.9% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Tiger Management Ltd Co holds 58,800 shares or 4.31% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 961,789 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 891,754 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability holds 42,801 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). David R Rahn & Associates invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Finemark Bancorp holds 65,588 shares. Ww Invsts reported 2.43 million shares stake.

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc, which manages about $624.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4,632 shares to 170,263 shares, valued at $12.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Lehman 1 (SHY) by 11,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,311 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings Inc..