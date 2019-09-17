As Netflix (NFLX) Shares Declined, Miura Global Management Has Raised by $3.67 Million Its Stake; Pentwater Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Stake in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO)

Miura Global Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miura Global Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 85,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.22M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miura Global Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $295.02. About 2.02 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 12/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : WEDBUSH SAYS EXPECTS CO TO BURN CASH TO FUND CONTENT ACQUISITION FOR MANY YEARS; 25/04/2018 – Netflix-Loving Tykes Are Tuning Out Nickelodeon (Correct); 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $372 FROM $340; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 08/03/2018 – Obama may be on Netflix soon, according to a report; 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle Obama to produce content for Netflix; 05/04/2018 – Cramer talks Spotify, the ‘anti-IPO’ joining the ranks of Netflix and Amazon; 12/04/2018 – Netflix faces legal action on ‘rigged’ bonuses; 16/03/2018 – Early interest by consumers in Japan bodes well for Netflix in Asia, says RBC’s Mahaney; 13/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: JPM, QCOM, AVGO, NFLX, SBUX, GM, SPOT & more

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 805.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 7.25 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 8.15 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $268.22 million, up from 900,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.00 billion market cap company. It closed at $33.84 lastly. It is down 8.67% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $37; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services; 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 16/04/2018 – Zayo to Establish Data Center Presence in UK; 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 16/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – WILL EXPAND ITS EUROPEAN DATA CENTER PRESENCE WITH A NEW LOCATION IN FELTHAM, UK; 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hoertkorn Richard Charles invested in 35 shares. Redwood Ltd Liability invested in 9,579 shares. Sigma Planning stated it has 15,746 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Diversified Tru Communication reported 12,571 shares. Arcadia Inv Mi holds 1.1% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 11,016 shares. Melvin Capital Mngmt LP reported 2.64% stake. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Bessemer Inc has invested 0.48% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 13,315 shares. Hbk Invs Lp holds 2,412 shares. Moreover, Apriem Advsr has 0.31% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 2,698 shares. Bridges Investment Inc has invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys, a Louisiana-based fund reported 21,900 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.51% or 740,966 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund stated it has 0.98% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Miura Global Management Llc, which manages about $2.90 billion and $617.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sea Ltd by 125,000 shares to 625,000 shares, valued at $20.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altice Usa Inc by 535,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.57M shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Netflix: Sharp Rallies Should Be Sold – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Netflix Is Angling for Its Piece of This $122 Billion Market – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Altria, Apple, Netflix, Slack And More – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon and Roku Are Battling for Supremacy in Europe – Nasdaq” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix investors digest Apple TV Plus pricing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28 billion and $9.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Docusign Inc by 10,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $1.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) by 2.43 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold ZAYO shares while 80 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 184.70 million shares or 8.79% less from 202.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utah Retirement invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Arrowmark Colorado Holding Ltd reported 55,000 shares stake. Dupont Cap Corp has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Covington Capital holds 0% or 950 shares. Water Island Capital Limited Liability Company reported 784,872 shares. Gam Ag reported 0.15% stake. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 8,095 shares in its portfolio. 15,534 are held by Meiji Yasuda Life Company. Fifth Third Retail Bank has 0.03% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 125,434 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Lp holds 0.01% or 618 shares. Tcw Gru reported 0.05% stake. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Tokio Marine Asset Management Company Limited holds 93,900 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Co holds 0% or 44,520 shares. 1.33M were reported by Northern Corp.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Zayo Group Holdings Keeps Treading Water – Motley Fool” published on August 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Global Media Company Selects Zayo for Connectivity Between Key European Hubs – Business Wire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zayo says annual report will be late – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Bizwest.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo CEO pulls in $75.93M from stock sale – BizWest” with publication date: September 09, 2019.