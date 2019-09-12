As Netflix (NFLX) Shares Declined, Holder Srs Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $11.19 Million; Clarivest Asset Management Stake in Target (TGT) Has Upped as Market Value Rose

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 23.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 61,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 327,647 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.38 million, up from 266,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $108.94. About 3.12M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/05/2018 – TARGET CONFIRMS PRICE CUT FOR NEXT-DAY DELIVERY OF ESSENTIALS; 19/04/2018 – Target Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery Across New England; 06/03/2018 – Target Announces Plans to Accelerate Multiyear Strategy; 08/03/2018 – DMITRI L. STOCKTON NAMED TO TARGET CORPORATION’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 06/03/2018 – Target Will Nearly Triple the Size of Its Remodel Program in 2018; 16/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Toys ‘R’ Us demise could spur merger boom in U.S. toy market; 15/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 02/04/2018 – Target has made little apparent advancements in the grocery aisles and in beefing up its digital operations of late; 03/04/2018 – Target reveals locations of three new small-format stores in New York

Srs Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 0.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc sold 30,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 3.53 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30B, down from 3.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $288.86. About 4.91 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – Netflix Tops Revenue and Subscriber Estimates (Video); 04/04/2018 – Vanity Fair: Is Netflix About to Steal Kenya Barris from ABC?; 28/05/2018 – Forbes: Netflix’s Data-Driven Strategy Strengthens Lead For ‘Best Original Content’ In 2018; 24/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Deutsche Bank, Uber, Netflix; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: CAN’T COMMENT ON TALKS WITH THE OBAMAS; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX: STRANGER THINGS S3 CAST TO INCLUDE GUEST CARY ELWES; 08/03/2018 – The Obamas may be producing shows for Netflix soon, says report; 17/04/2018 – The Information: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 14/03/2018 – Netflix is reportedly planning to make a weekly TV news show to rival CBS’ ’60 Minutes’; 15/04/2018 – Netflix Is Due for an Intermission — Heard on the Street

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 17,969 shares to 222,174 shares, valued at $26.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN) by 123,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 387 shares, and cut its stake in Pc Connection Inc (NASDAQ:PCCC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howe & Rusling has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Choate Investment Advsr holds 665 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Eqis Capital Management owns 2,925 shares. Hbk Invests LP invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Winslow Management Ltd Llc has invested 2.25% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Artisan Partners Ltd Partnership holds 142,608 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Smith Chas P And Assocs Pa Cpas holds 739 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Mgmt owns 1,130 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Ems Cap Ltd Partnership reported 486,070 shares. Bermuda-based Fil has invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Pinnacle Incorporated owns 14,712 shares. Oppenheimer invested in 0.4% or 40,354 shares. Korea has invested 0.62% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Captrust Finance Advsrs owns 814 shares. Twin Capital Mgmt invested in 16,285 shares or 0.42% of the stock.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.