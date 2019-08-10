As Netflix (NFLX) Shares Declined, Holder Duquesne Family Office Increased Stake; Wellington Shields & Company Cut Its Pepsico (PEP) Holding by $451,400 as Market Valuation Rose

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 717.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 473,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 539,875 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192.50 million, up from 66,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.97 during the last trading session, reaching $308.93. About 5.35 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 21/05/2018 – CNN Money: Obamas will be on and off camera in unique Netflix deal; 29/03/2018 – POLL-European funds buy bonds, see euro growth cycle peak; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX REVERSES, DOWN 1 PCT IN EXTENDED TRADE AFTER QUARTERLY REPORT; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE LONG TERM SUBSCRIBER GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY WILL EXCEED CURRENT CONSENSUS; 13/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: JPM, QCOM, AVGO, NFLX, SBUX, GM, SPOT & more; 24/05/2018 – Netflix became more valuable than Comcast yesterday. And the gap between the two grew even more today; 17/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan a Netflix for News in Latest Services Push; 08/03/2018 – Obama may be on Netflix soon, according to a report; 16/05/2018 – NETFLIX ON TRACK TO RELEASE AT LEAST 86 ORIGINAL FILMS ’18:RTRS; 17/04/2018 – Wild, wild Netflix This is […]

Wellington Shields & Company decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 29.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company sold 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 8,715 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 12,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 2.93M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 05/03/2018 – PEPSICO IN DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR; 20/03/2018 – World Water Day: PepsiCo and The Nature Conservancy Announce New Water Conservation Projects in Southwestern States

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08 million and $196.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 2,200 shares to 30,099 shares, valued at $4.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.43 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fidelity Fin reported 3.61% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). United Fire Gru Inc has 1.05% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Buckingham Management Inc holds 0.92% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 38,238 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 2,284 shares. Dakota Wealth Mngmt reported 0.44% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 437,262 are held by Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cap Intll Sarl, California-based fund reported 11,900 shares. Strategic Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.69% stake. Hgk Asset Mgmt Inc owns 11,244 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Farmers Bancorp has invested 1.6% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 9,104 are held by At Bank. Nexus Management reported 6,000 shares. Cincinnati Fincl Corp, a Ohio-based fund reported 119,500 shares. The Connecticut-based Chilton Investment Co Lc has invested 0.34% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Silvercrest Asset Grp Limited Liability Com owns 180,307 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio.

