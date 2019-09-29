As Netflix (NFLX) Shares Declined, Edgestream Partners LP Has Decreased by $734,367 Its Position; Wagner Bowman Management Raised Its Holding in Public Storage (PSA) by $355,500 as Valuation Rose

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 61.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 3,950 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $940,000, up from 2,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $245.01. About 816,193 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT REITweek 2018 to be Webcast; 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 09/05/2018 – PSA SAYS AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVITIES FULLY COMPLIANT WITH REGULATIONS; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Rev $669.9M

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 72.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp sold 2,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 749 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $275,000, down from 2,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $263.08. About 7.37 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 18/05/2018 – Netflix Forecasts to 2023: 201 Million Streaming Subscribers by 2023, up by 82% – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – Netflix Will Not Compete At Cannes Film Festival After Rule Change — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Spike Lee and Godard go to Cannes, but Netflix cans Orson Welles; 29/03/2018 – ‘Chinese Netflix’ Iqiyi Prices IPO At Midpoint Of Expected Range To Raise $2.25 Billion — MarketWatch; 06/04/2018 – Global Premiere Of The First And Only Officially-Endorsed Luis Miguel Series Sunday April 22 On Telemundo At 9pm/8c In The US And On Netflix In Latin America And Spain; 17/04/2018 – Cash Burn ‘Not a Concern’ for Netflix, Says Helfstein (Video); 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: HIS SHORT ON NETFLIX, LONG ON GM, WERE BIGGEST LOSERS; 11/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: Netflix Pulls Out of Cannes Following Rule Change; 12/04/2018 – Amy Buck: Google and Netflix team up on Kayenta, an open-source project for automated deployment monitoring | GeekWire #oss…; 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes

Wagner Bowman Management Corp, which manages about $469.92M and $431.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa (NYSE:V) by 2,463 shares to 10,172 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vgrd Scottsdale Int Term Gov (VGIT) by 5,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,889 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Health (VHT).

More notable recent Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Public Storage Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Depositary Shares Representing Interests in its 5.625% Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series U – Business Wire” on September 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Worried About a Recession? These 3 Stocks Can Help Protect Your Portfolio – The Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Outperforming Real Estate Companies With High Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “REITs: The 4 Investment Rules You Should Know – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Public Storage Is A Cash Cow, But Be Content With The 3.7% Dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 13, 2019.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 62.64 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Focused Wealth Management holds 865 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca stated it has 29,766 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Llc accumulated 235 shares or 0.06% of the stock. First Mercantile Trust owns 4,050 shares. Teewinot Advisers Limited Liability Corporation reported 19.48% stake. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 0.39% or 491,547 shares. Fiduciary Trust invested in 0.05% or 5,517 shares. Advisory reported 990 shares. Voya Inv Management reported 200,759 shares. Fernwood Limited Liability Co accumulated 1,404 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 44,260 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 28,722 shares. Gm Advisory Grp Inc Inc reported 3,653 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.37% stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Ltd invested in 1.02% or 840 shares.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Another Streaming Newcomer Undercuts Netflix – The Motley Fool” on September 07, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Netflix stock falls again as the previous most-bullish analyst slashes price target – MarketWatch” published on September 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Report: Apple’s Hollywood Ambitions Bigger Than Thought – Benzinga” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Netflix Stock Fell Tuesday – The Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Positive read on Netflix app download growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85 million and $886.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 312,493 shares to 331,984 shares, valued at $4.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 279,838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 397,129 shares, and has risen its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).