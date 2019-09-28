As Netflix (NFLX) Shares Declined, Barton Investment Management Lowered Position; Edgemoor Investment Advisors Cut Boeing Co (BA) Position by $2.09 Million as Share Price Declined

Barton Investment Management decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management sold 4,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 536,678 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $197.13 million, down from 541,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $263.08. About 7.37 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Michelle Monaghan to Star in Netflix Drama ‘Messiah’; 21/05/2018 – Rascoff compares the move to Netflix’s push to original content and Amazon’s build-out of Amazon Web Services; 24/05/2018 – 10 Great Titles Expiring From Netflix in June; 06/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 07/03/2018 – Jeffrey Wlodarczak Says Netflix Operates in a Virtuous Circle (Video); 20/04/2018 – GRAPHIC-Take Five: World markets themes for the week ahead; 29/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Netflix board news withdrawn; 09/03/2018 – Movies: A (Shaggy) Star Is Reborn: Netflix Brings Us a New `Benji’; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 10.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 5,738 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 46,468 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.92 million, down from 52,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.64M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 07/03/2018 – U.S. AIR FORCE SAYS IT ASSESSES BOEING’S FIRST AIRCRAFT DELIVERY IS MORE LIKELY TO OCCUR IN LATE CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 05/04/2018 – Shandong Airlines Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for New Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – CONTRACT IS TO PROVIDE AND MANAGE CONSUMABLE MATERIAL FOR F/A-18 DEPOT MAINTENANCE WITH OPTION FOR FIVE ADDITIONAL YEARS; 28/03/2018 – FOR MEDIA ONLY: Boeing to Hold First-Quarter Earnings Call on April 25; 25/04/2018 – Boeing to Open Plant in China This Year; 17/04/2018 – ANNOUNCEMENT OF TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S NEW WEAPONS EXPORT POLICY SCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY – INDUSTRY; 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Australia-based Nanosatellite Commun Startup Myriota; 23/04/2018 – SF Airlines Global Competition for livery Design Schemes for its Boeing 747 Freighter Officially Started; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: KLX Deal Includes Assumption of About $1 Billion in Net Debt; 20/04/2018 – AIRLINE REGULATORS CALL FOR EMERGENCY INSPECTIONS OF BOEING 737 ENGINES – WSJ, CITING

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup reported 543,388 shares. Korea has invested 0.69% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Maple Cap Management owns 23,181 shares. 51,774 are owned by Boston Private Wealth Lc. Lynch And Associates In stated it has 2.47% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 11,465 are owned by Waters Parkerson Lc. Jnba Fincl Advsr stated it has 0.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sandhill Cap Limited Liability Co has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp Lc stated it has 0.64% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Butensky And Cohen Finance Security stated it has 1.45% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Cambridge Financial has 0% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 16,759 shares. Northwest Counselors Ltd Co stated it has 1,538 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Beaumont Prns Limited Liability Co stated it has 1.17% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Whalerock Point Prns Ltd, Rhode Island-based fund reported 7,330 shares. Moreover, Jacobs Company Ca has 2.67% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 45,459 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 41.08 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $792.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Sr Flg Rte Incm Fd (FCT) by 45,593 shares to 756,692 shares, valued at $9.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 89,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,692 shares, and has risen its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 62.64 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acg Wealth holds 23,275 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Moreover, Virtu Financial Lc has 0.02% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 10,262 were reported by Mai Cap Management. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company owns 123,352 shares. Whittier Trust has invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Swiss Commercial Bank invested in 0.56% or 1.42M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). D E Shaw & Inc has 481,858 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot Ma invested 0.06% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Hyman Charles D accumulated 650 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Convergence Investment Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Royal London Asset Management Limited has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Westfield Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.05% or 377,998 shares. Moreover, Fagan has 0.24% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Da Davidson And Company reported 8,941 shares.