As Netflix (NFLX) Share Value Declined, Whale Rock Capital Management Has Raised Position by $7.10 Million; Summit Securities Group Upped Its Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holding by $441,000

Summit Securities Group Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 4900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc bought 1,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 1,500 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $450,000, up from 30 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $363.94. About 939,500 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 13/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Receives $1.46B Not-to-Exceed Modification to Previously Awarded Advance Acquisition Contract From U.S. Navy; 03/04/2018 – Sikorsky Celebrates 30 Years of Black Hawk Helicopter Operations in Latin America; 20/04/2018 – David Alexander: Exclusive: Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 17/04/2018 – More than 100 parts for NASA’s Orion capsule to be 3D printed; 11/04/2018 – David Alexander: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 21/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin: Michele Evans Named Aeronautics Deputy Executive Vice Pres; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED CEO SEES INCREASED DEFENSE SPENDING AROUND THE WORLD; 06/03/2018 – lnterceptor Test Proves Lockheed Martin’s Hit-to-Kill PAC-3 Fielded Reliability; 07/05/2018 – PENTAGON, LOCKHEED AGREE ON CORROSION REPAIR PLAN: DOCUMENT; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin is one of several legacy companies working to be a part of future Mars missions

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc bought 19,952 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 669,147 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $238.59M, up from 649,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $319.78. About 5.56 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 06/03/2018 – New Daily: Foxtel could be teaming up with rivals Netflix and Stan to create a mega streaming platform; 14/03/2018 – Netflix says 70% of its streams end up on connected TVs instead of phones, tablets or PCs:; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.9 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 26/03/2018 – MediaConfidntial: ‘Netflix For Podcasts’ Doubtful Despite Growing Listenership; 18/04/2018 – Netflix plots $1bn European investment drive; 23/04/2018 – S&P: Netflix Successfully Raised Prices While Accelerating Subscriber Growth; 17/04/2018 – Setapp â€” a monthly subscription to Mac apps â€” has been called the “Netflix of apps.”; 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX SAYS INTRODUCING PIN PROTECTION AND OTHER ENHANCEMENTS FOR “INFORMED VIEWING”; 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $345 FROM $290; 28/03/2018 – Ambassador Susan E. Rice Appointed to Netflix Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alexandria Capital Ltd Liability Company owns 1,354 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc invested in 0.02% or 760 shares. Moreover, Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Lp has 0.25% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Marsico Mgmt Limited Com holds 2.41% or 222,451 shares in its portfolio. Verity And Verity Limited Company invested 2% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 2,253 shares. Fiduciary Trust, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,587 shares. Greystone Managed Invests holds 41,683 shares. Wedge Capital Management L Lp Nc invested 0.48% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Jpmorgan Chase Com reported 198,099 shares. Aperio Limited Liability has 154,996 shares. Ameritas Prtn holds 0.06% or 4,437 shares in its portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 2,449 shares. American Bancorporation accumulated 2,086 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Capstone Advisors Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1,960 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $4.07 million activity. 7,690 shares were sold by Evans Michele A, worth $2.30M on Thursday, February 7. $2.00 million worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) was sold by Ambrose Richard F on Wednesday, February 6.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Lockheed Martin’s Next Big Growth Opportunity – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Launch Fairings Up: Second Lockheed Martin-Built GPS III Satellite Ready for July 25 Liftoff – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $547.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (Call) by 152 shares to 240 shares, valued at $2.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 46,266 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Lc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund holds 8,680 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company accumulated 2,044 shares. Pinnacle Financial Prtn accumulated 0.41% or 14,363 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Co has 0.07% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Capital Intl Inc Ca holds 0.45% or 10,710 shares in its portfolio. Contravisory Mngmt invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Cypress Cap Mngmt Lc (Wy) invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Private Na holds 0.13% or 1,687 shares. Marsico Capital Mngmt Limited stated it has 128,904 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd, Washington-based fund reported 39 shares. D L Carlson Investment Grp Inc has invested 1.29% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Stephens Invest Mngmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 311 shares in its portfolio. Essex Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.34% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16B and $5.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 248,271 shares to 875,956 shares, valued at $138.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 258,978 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.27M shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).