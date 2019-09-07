As Netflix (NFLX) Share Value Declined, Valinor Management Boosted Its Stake by $17.69 Million; Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Shareholder Midas Management Trimmed Stake by $1.23 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Midas Management Corp decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) by 61.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp sold 8,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.95% . The institutional investor held 5,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 14,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $461.90 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $134.4. About 4,016 shares traded. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 22.55% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500.

Valinor Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 16.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc bought 49,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 356,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.04M, up from 306,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $290.17. About 5.17M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Is ESPN ready to lose $$? Coachella, Netflix v. Cannes; 13/04/2018 – Comcast and Netflix Expand Partnership Following Successful Xfinity X1 Integration; 11/04/2018 – Variety: Sacha Baron Cohen to Star in Netflix Drama `The Spy’; 21/04/2018 – Netflix now boasts 125 million subscribers worldwide:; 08/03/2018 – Vallejo Times: March 8 Vallejo A&E Source: Mike E. Winfield doesn’t wait for Netflix or networks … produces his own comedy; 16/03/2018 – “The sun appears to be finally rising in Asia,” Mahaney wrote to clients. “Japan, which Netflix entered in October 2015, is one of the largest markets the company has ever entered.”; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Rev $3.70B; 12/03/2018 – zerohedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC TO TAX NETFLIX, OTHER FOREIGN E-COMMERCE FIRMS; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.5 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15M and $234.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Packaging Corp. Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 5,200 shares to 29,200 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 11,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams (NYSE:WSM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold DHIL shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 1.84 million shares or 4.49% less from 1.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,600 were accumulated by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Financial Bank Of Mellon has 25,608 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 12,760 shares or 0% of the stock. Akre Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 56,694 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 250 were reported by Ameritas Inv Prtn. Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 64,916 shares. Victory has 0% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 7,763 shares. Johnson Counsel owns 5,513 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). California State Teachers Retirement System owns 0% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 4,997 shares. Northern reported 44,713 shares stake. Huntington Bancorp reported 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability has 45,110 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Osmium Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.88% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 15,900 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Arrow has 2.07% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,599 shares. Wisconsin-based Mason Street has invested 0.46% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 3,290 were accumulated by Wright Invsts. Research And stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Assetmark invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 858 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 5,387 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 0.03% or 755 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker accumulated 0.22% or 2,176 shares. Bragg Fincl Advsrs Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Natixis invested in 53,826 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Sunbelt holds 0.27% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 1,519 shares. Northeast Mngmt accumulated 0.09% or 2,992 shares. Synovus Fincl holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 4,138 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.