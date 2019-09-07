As Netflix (NFLX) Share Value Declined, Holder Signaturefd Has Trimmed by $330,012 Its Holding; Willingdon Wealth Management Has Cut Its Stake in Ppl (PPL) by $4.08 Million as Stock Declined

Signaturefd Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 24.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc sold 927 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 2,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $998,000, down from 3,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $290.17. About 5.17M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 24/05/2018 – TELEFONICA TEF.MC – PLANS TO LAUNCH NETFLIX INTEGRAION IN SPAIN AT THE END OF 2018; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Steve Kopack: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge, sources tell…; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 19/03/2018 – News 7: The Modern Presidential Legacy: Social Media, Podcasts And Netflix; 23/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Idris Elba to Tackle ‘Hunchback of Notre Dame’ for Netflix; 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS CO HAS CHANGED INDUSTRY IN “PROFOUND WAY” AND IN DOING SO HAS GIVEN ITSELF SIGNIFICANT LEAD; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix Revamps Their Parental Controls System; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix; 24/05/2018 – SPAIN’S TELEFONICA TEF.MC – TO INTEGRATE NETFLIX INTO ITS TV AND VIDEO PLATFORMS IN LATIN AMERICA

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 96.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management analyzed 131,537 shares as the company's stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 4,887 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155,000, down from 136,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $21.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $29.79. About 3.70 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500.

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "'Major incident' reported on U.K. electricity infrastructure – Seeking Alpha" on August 09, 2019

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 3.39% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.59 per share. PPL’s profit will be $432.39M for 12.21 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04 million and $407.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,131 shares to 3,331 shares, valued at $532,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR) by 7,122 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,122 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Netflix: Carrying Capacity, Competition, And Cash Burn – Seeking Alpha" on August 16, 2019

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $460.51 million for 69.09 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.