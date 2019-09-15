As Netflix (NFLX) Share Value Declined, Holder Sigma Planning Lowered by $995,304 Its Position; Prologis (PLD) Shares Rose While Cortland Advisers Lowered Stake

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 14.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 131,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 789,352 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.23M, down from 921,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $84.19. About 1.58 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 26/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: NORGES BANK REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT AND PROLOGIS HAS SOLD EIGHT LOGISTICS PROPERTIES LOCATED IN FRANCE, THE NETHERLANDS AND SPAIN; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: At Closing, It Is Anticipated That Philip L. Hawkins Will Join the Prologis Bd of Directors; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 CASH SAME STORE NOI – PROLOGIS SHARE 5.5% TO 6.5%; 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q EPS 68c; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO HAMID MOGHADAM SPEAKS ON DCT ACQUISITION CALL; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises Earnings Outlook — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q Net 5.01c; 05/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – PROLOGIS WILL RETAIN ITS 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN NPR; 29/04/2018 – DCT Deal Could Be Announced Sun

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 14.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp sold 2,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 15,746 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.78M, down from 18,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $5.29 during the last trading session, reaching $294.15. About 6.46 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – UNDER DEAL OFFERS & AVAILABILITY WILL VARY BY MARKET AND BE OPEN TO NEW AND EXISTING CUSTOMERS; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – QTRLY SHR INCLUDED $41 MLN NON-CASH UNREALIZED LOSS FROM F/X REMEASUREMENT ON EUROBOND; 26/03/2018 – Finland’s Hatch plans Netflix-style streaming for mobile games; 12/03/2018 – Andrew Left of Citron Research issues a negative call on Netflix; 24/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Deutsche Bank, Uber, Netflix; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT NOW ACCOUNTS FOR 50% OF REVENUE AND 55% OF MEMBERSHIPS; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – CBS votes to end Redstone control; 21/05/2018 – Obamas strike multiyear production deal with Netflix; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q EPS 64c; 21/05/2018 – Obamas to Produce Netflix Movies and Shows Under Multiyear Deal

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Netflix Is Angling for Its Piece of This $122 Billion Market – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Netflix: Wake Me Up When November Ends – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SPY, BRK.B, NFLX, AMGN: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Netflix Could Fall to $200 – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks Anyone Can Understand – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 70.04 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Prologis to redeem all 1.375% notes due 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$80.61, Is It Time To Put Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Prologis Announces Redemption of 1.375% Notes due 2020 – PRNewswire” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Prologis Euro Finance LLC Prices â‚¬1.8 Billion of Guaranteed Notes Due 2027, 2031 and 2049 – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.95M for 22.63 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

