As Netflix (NFLX) Share Value Declined, Glynn Capital Management Has Raised Holding; Gentex (GNTX) Shareholder Lvz Advisors Has Decreased Position by $2.08 Million as Stock Rose

Lvz Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 89.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvz Advisors Inc sold 10,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 1,130 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234,000, down from 11,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvz Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $26.33. About 641,399 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 – Gentex Targeted Share Repurchase Authorization of Approximately $425 million for Calendar Year 2018; 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018, 2019 REV; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Profit Rises 14% But Revenue Below Expectations; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY INCLUDES DEBT REPAYMENT OF $78 MLN DURING FIRST THREE QTRS OF 2018; 21/03/2018 – Gentex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $465.4 MLN VS $453.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Yet another big disappointment from $GNTX $465m of sales vs. $477m est. Large 210bp gross margins contraction QoQ and misses est; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex Revenue May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 09/03/2018 – Gentex : Dividend Increase of 10% from $.40 Per Share to $.44 Per Share Annually

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 6,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 67,024 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.90 million, up from 60,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $6.08 during the last trading session, reaching $301.84. About 4.26M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 20/04/2018 – Variety: Vice Inks Netflix, Theatrical Deals for Motherboard’s `The Most Unknown’ Science Documentary; 26/03/2018 – MediaConfidntial: ‘Netflix For Podcasts’ Doubtful Despite Growing Listenership; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $360 FROM $315; 16/05/2018 – CED Magazine: Survey: Netflix No. 1 Source for Streamed Programming, But Cable & Broadcast Content Still Key; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Judge hands Redstone family victory in CBS dispute; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.2 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 08/05/2018 – Bold call: Microsoft will buy Netflix, predicts media analyst with 40 years of experience; 04/04/2018 – Yonhap: Netflix to hire locals, tap deeper into S. Korean market; 08/03/2018 – Vallejo Times: March 8 Vallejo A&E Source: Mike E. Winfield doesn’t wait for Netflix or networks … produces his own comedy

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Netflix’s Low-Priced Plan in India Work? – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Thursday’s Market Minute: Netflix Continues To Take A Bite Out Of The FANG Index – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/18/2019: NYT,MDP,EBAY,GPC,NFLX – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CMG, NFLX, WAT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Dsam Prns (London) Limited has 3.73% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 1.66 million shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. House Ltd Com invested 0.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Factory Mutual Insur Company accumulated 92,100 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 0.29% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 1,084 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Orrstown Financial invested in 0.86% or 1,718 shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Lc owns 1,070 shares. Trb Advsr LP reported 3,000 shares. Tortoise Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Duff & Phelps Mngmt holds 0.03% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 4,690 shares. State Street Corp invested in 16.20 million shares. 687 were accumulated by Bailard Inc. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 1.58 million shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Marsico Capital Management Limited Co reported 128,904 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77 million and $540.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 14,408 shares to 180,276 shares, valued at $21.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,454 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $105.61 million for 15.67 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cooper-Standard (CPS) Hurt by Poor Sales and High Costs – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “American Axle (AXL) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 19, 2019 : AXP, BLK, SLB, SYF, STT, CFG, RF, KSU, ALV, GNTX, MAN, IBKC – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gentex (GNTX) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Gentex (GNTX) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 106,534 shares. Euclidean Tech Ltd Liability Com invested in 2% or 104,253 shares. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 3,253 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 12,000 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 3.82 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.19% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 161,528 shares. First Republic Invest Management has invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Cornerstone Advsr, Washington-based fund reported 2,360 shares. Gsa Cap Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.04% or 19,940 shares. 1,632 are held by Ftb Advisors. Bahl Gaynor Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 31,845 shares. 17,557 are owned by Sigma Planning. Ajo LP owns 826,995 shares. Aviva Public Limited Co reported 98,831 shares.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $37,807 activity. On Friday, June 28 Chiodo Matthew bought $2,510 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 120 shares. Boehm Neil bought 15 shares worth $314. $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Downing Steven R on Friday, March 29. Nash Kevin C bought 568 shares worth $9,985.

Lvz Advisors Inc, which manages about $299.93 million and $421.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 333,651 shares to 391,742 shares, valued at $69.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO) by 60,572 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,509 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (TWOK).