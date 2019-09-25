As Netflix (NFLX) Share Value Declined, Dorsal Capital Management Lifted by $20.19 Million Its Stake; Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Holding Has Increased by Newport Asia Llc

Newport Asia Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $188.92M, up from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $458.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $176.07. About 8.37M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Alibaba Group Holding’s plan to launch a version of the Alipay mobile payment service in Japan has hit a snag, as banks withhold cooperation out of concern over potential data leaks into China; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – TRANSACTION IMPLIES ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ELE.ME AT US$9.5 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba said it has led a consortium of investors to buy about 10 percent of Chinese courier ZTO Express (Cayman) for $1.38 billion; 24/04/2018 – Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek told CNBC that Alibaba does better at fighting fakes than its American counterpart, Amazon; 29/05/2018 – FEATURE-In China’s booming tech scene, women battle sexism and conservative values; 23/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Tiny Loss-Making Unit Suddenly Trades More Than HSBC; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY-TOTAL INCENTIVE FEES TO BE RECEIVED BY ALIBABA HEALTH GROUP UNDER DEAL FOR FY19 WILL NOT BE MORE THAN RMB8 MLN; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES LIKELY LOSS 1.6B-1.7B YUAN FOR 15 MOS TO MARCH; 30/05/2018 – TSAI SAYS ALIBABA IS MAKING MINORITY EQUITY STAKES; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S Q1 CORPORATE NET PROFIT MARGIN WEAKENS TO 6.73 PCT FROM 7.20 PCT YEAR AGO-REUTERS ANALYSIS

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 305,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $112.03M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.36B market cap company. The stock increased 3.49% or $8.89 during the last trading session, reaching $263.48. About 8.82M shares traded or 14.28% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era; 26/03/2018 – No Netflix, no selfies at Cannes Film Festival this year; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix inks production deal with the Obamas; 10/04/2018 – GeekWire: Google and Netflix team up on Kayenta, an open-source project for automated deployment monitoring; 05/03/2018 – Netflix hits new record high on UBS upgrade; 12/04/2018 – Netflix sued over ‘rigged’ bonuses for top executives; 13/03/2018 – Response Mag: Netflix Revamping Apps for Vertical Video, TV Production Processes; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Is ESPN ready to lose $$? Coachella, Netflix v. Cannes; 19/04/2018 – Hulu’s Value Is Now $8.7 Billion, But Still Dwarfed by Netflix; 17/04/2018 – Netflix’s foreign subscribers begin to grab the starlight

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (Put) (NYSE:TIF) by 261,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $18.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tiffany & Co New (Call) (NYSE:TIF) by 261,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Talend S A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Centre Asset Mgmt Limited Com has 14,890 shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 6,934 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Capital Guardian Trust stated it has 81,013 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Arcadia Investment Mi has invested 1.1% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Guardian Cap Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Kistler owns 0% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 9 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Horan Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% or 555 shares in its portfolio. Davidson Kempner Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.25% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 52,500 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt reported 865 shares stake. Monetary Mngmt Gp invested in 4,288 shares. Pennsylvania-based Orrstown Ser Inc has invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Coldstream Cap Incorporated holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 4,277 shares. Atika Cap Management Ltd accumulated 34,500 shares. Moody Bank Division invested in 35,044 shares.