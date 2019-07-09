As Netflix (NFLX) Share Price Rose, Whale Rock Capital Management Raised Its Position; Skytop Capital Management Boosted Its Holding in Nexstar Media Group (NXST) by $2.16 Million

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 120,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $106.62. About 252,695 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc bought 19,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 669,147 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $238.59M, up from 649,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $379.93. About 6.72M shares traded or 6.77% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 12/03/2018 – Apple buys Texture, a `Netflix for magazines’ app; 17/04/2018 – Wild, wild Netflix; 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 12/03/2018 – NETFLIX MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY CITRON RESEARCH; 06/03/2018 – New Daily: Foxtel could be teaming up with rivals Netflix and Stan to create a mega streaming platform; 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney; 09/03/2018 – Movies: A (Shaggy) Star Is Reborn: Netflix Brings Us a New `Benji’; 19/04/2018 – MONDO TV SPA MTV.Ml SAYS JOINS THE PRODUCTION CONSORTIUM OF PIANO NO MORI, A NEW SERIES WHICH WILL BE STREAMED BY NETFLIX WORLDWIDE; 28/03/2018 – Netflix Appoints Former U.S. National Security Advisor and UN Ambassador Susan Rice to Its Board; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $385 FROM $328

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16 billion and $5.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 55,160 shares to 187,396 shares, valued at $333.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shopify Inc (Put) by 871,124 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Okta Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund owns 1.03 million shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Navellier & Associates accumulated 9,000 shares. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership owns 2,979 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Tiedemann Ltd Company invested in 0.08% or 4,531 shares. Soros Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.41% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Horan Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.13% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.3% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 92,476 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Mcdaniel Terry And Company owns 600 shares. Private Tru Na accumulated 1,687 shares. Partner Fund Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Citigroup holds 373,931 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv, Georgia-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Co holds 336,226 shares. Pittenger And Anderson reported 15,128 shares.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “How We’re Going To “Hack” This Stock For A Big Payday – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pacific Rim Anime Series to Premiere on Netflix Next Year – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Algorithm and Blues: How Netflix Is Conquering Hollywood – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “CNBC: Netflix Sees No Profits From ‘Stranger Things’ Collectibles – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix Earnings: Mark Your Calendar – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 26, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $26.05 million activity. HASTINGS REED had sold 67,907 shares worth $22.29M.