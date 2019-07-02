As Netflix (NFLX) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Ensemble Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding; 3G Capital Partners LP Has Cut Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Position by $70.97 Million; Stock Price Rose

3G Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 27.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp sold 1.82 million shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.90M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.86 million, down from 6.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $42.89. About 12.52 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 21/05/2018 – Comcast Clears U.K. Public Interest Hurdle in Bid for Sky (Video); 05/03/2018 – COMCAST – LAUNCHING NEW INTERNET SERVICE FOR SPEEDS UP TO 1 GB-PER-SECOND TO RESIDENTIAL & BUSINESS CUSTOMERS THROUGHOUT GREATER HOUSTON AREA; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY IS MORE IMPORTANT TO COMCAST THAN DISNEY; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST `FULLY COMMITTED’ TO ACQUIRIING ALL OF SKY: SPOKESMAN; 25/04/2018 – Comcast challenges Murdoch’s Fox with £22bn Sky bid; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video); 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Comcast, Cuts Medtronic; 19/04/2018 – MedCity News: Cable provider Comcast and insurance group join forces in healthcare partnership; 20/04/2018 – Comcast and Charter Announce Mobile Operating Platform Partnership; 21/05/2018 – UK government does not intend to block Comcast-Sky deal

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 4.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc bought 5,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,543 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.12M, up from 120,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $375.43. About 3.39 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/03/2018 – Netflix is proceeding with caution to make the show economically viable without compromising the production costs and newsgathering operation; 08/03/2018 – OBAMA IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO PROVIDE SHOWS FOR NETFLIX: NYT; 03/04/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Spotify Goes Public, Netflix’s Global Diplomacy, The `Roseanne’ Revival; 30/04/2018 – Korea Times: LG U+ faces calls to be cautious in launching Netflix service; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 23/04/2018 – Netflix is planning to raise $1.5 billion in new debt as its ‘cash burn continues to grow’; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Netflix’s latest subscriber growth is just the beginning, says analyst; 27/03/2018 – CANADIAN PROVINCE OF QUEBEC FORECASTS BALANCED BUDGET IN 2018-19 AND 2019-20 (COMPARED TO NOV FORECAST FOR C$1.3 BLN SURPLUS); 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX: STRANGER THINGS S3 CAST TO INCLUDE GUEST CARY ELWES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $26.05 million activity. HASTINGS REED sold $22.29M worth of stock.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.40B for 14.30 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $10.24 million activity. 845 shares valued at $30,036 were sold by Murdock Daniel C. on Thursday, January 24.