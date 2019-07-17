As Netflix (NFLX) Share Price Rose, National Asset Management Lifted Stake; Intl Business Machines (IBM) Shareholder West Oak Capital Upped Stake

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 20.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 1,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,479 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09M, up from 9,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $365.99. About 5.86M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 23/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix CEO’s pay soars amid bonus-rigging lawsuit; 21/03/2018 – Narcos producer shows ‘mechanism’ of Brazil corruption in new series; 21/05/2018 – Obamas to Produce Netflix Movies and Shows Under Multiyear Deal; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Michelle Monaghan to Star in Netflix Drama ‘Messiah’; 06/04/2018 – Movies: Chipping Away at the Huge Block of Netflix Originals; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 Rating To Netflix’s Proposed $1.5 Billion Notes Offering; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 25/04/2018 – Netflix-Loving Tykes Are Tuning Out Nickelodeon (Correct); 09/03/2018 – MacRumors: Obama Reportedly in Talks With Netflix to Produce Original Content, Apple Also Interested; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.7 percent and gains of more than 1.5 percent in Netflix and Amazon

West Oak Capital Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 38.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc bought 3,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,293 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, up from 8,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $143.53. About 2.93 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 11/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: IBM stops advertising on Laura Ingraham’s show after attack on Parkland survivor; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.57/SHR; 21/03/2018 – IBM launches a cheaper platform for start-ups to build blockchain projects; 11/04/2018 – Pelco and IBM Combine Powerful Camera and Video Management Systems Technology with Intelligent Video Analytics; 24/05/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH IN PARIS: LIVE; 30/05/2018 – Fujitsu, IBM Join Actifio Data Driven 2018 As Premier Sponsors; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of GSMS 2017-GS5; 29/03/2018 – IBM Provides New GAAP and Operating Results for 2016 and 2017, Reflecting Reporting Change; 20/04/2018 – SC Magazine: IBM Security launches open-source AI

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,340 were accumulated by Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca. Redwood Invs Limited Co holds 0.25% or 9,579 shares in its portfolio. Gladius Capital Management L P, Illinois-based fund reported 9,702 shares. King Wealth invested in 2,471 shares or 0.28% of the stock. 749 are owned by Bkd Wealth Ltd Llc. Tuttle Tactical Management holds 27,536 shares or 2.77% of its portfolio. Johnson Finance Grp Inc has invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Putnam Lc owns 0.18% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 220,328 shares. Suvretta Capital Mngmt Ltd invested 3.27% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Plante Moran Financial Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.15% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Cap Guardian invested 0.39% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Nikko Asset Management Americas, a New York-based fund reported 27,897 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And Comm invested in 18,100 shares or 4.62% of the stock. 4,441 were reported by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe). Nokota Management LP holds 0.77% or 71,328 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $25.15 million activity. HASTINGS REED also sold $22.29M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares.

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 8,746 shares to 114,621 shares, valued at $7.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 4,991 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,443 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ITA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Regal Investment Advsr Lc has 0.07% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,313 shares. Jefferies Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Bp Public Ltd Co has 0.53% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 97,000 shares. Wellington Shields And Comm Limited Liability Corporation invested 2.16% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Piedmont Invest owns 117,909 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Edgestream Ptnrs Lp invested in 1,430 shares. Ls Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.29% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 13,227 were accumulated by Pettee. Cahill invested in 0.18% or 3,089 shares. Ohio-based Schulhoff & Inc has invested 0.88% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Highstreet Asset Management Inc holds 1.36% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 167,903 shares. Weatherly Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.48% or 16,773 shares. Professional Advisory Ser Incorporated owns 0.09% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3,328 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.46% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

