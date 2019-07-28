As Netflix (NFLX) Share Price Rose, Hollencrest Securities Has Cut Position; Third Security Has Increased Intrexon (XON) Holding by $514,995 as Stock Price Declined

Third Security Llc increased its stake in Intrexon Corp (XON) by 0.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Security Llc bought 102,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 67.79M shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356.58 million, up from 67.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Security Llc who had been investing in Intrexon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.65. About 813,085 shares traded. Intrexon Corporation (NYSE:XON) has declined 69.39% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.82% the S&P500. Some Historical XON News: 29/05/2018 – INTREXON CORP – EXISTENCE OF ENZYME IS ESSENTIAL TO INCREASE RATE OF FINAL STEP IN THEBAINE SYNTHESIS; 21/05/2018 – Precigen Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Study of INXN-4001; 13/03/2018 Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Intrexon Corporation – XON; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – INTREXON 1Q LOSS/SHR 33C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 10/05/2018 – Intrexon 1Q Loss $42M; 24/05/2018 – Oxitec Launches Field Trial in Brazil for Next Generation Addition to Friendly™ Mosquitoes Platform; 15/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 10/05/2018 – Intrexon 1Q Rev $43.8M

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 43.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 985 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,266 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, down from 2,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.02B market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $9.32 during the last trading session, reaching $335.78. About 10.85M shares traded or 61.70% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX INTRODUCING PIN PROTECTION & OTHER ENHANCEMENTS; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $385 FROM $328; 18/05/2018 – Decider: Stream It or Skip It: `Cargo’ on Netflix, a Zombie Thriller Starring Martin Freeman; 30/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: Netflix CEO says there’s no limit on investing in new shows; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 11/05/2018 – The Wrap: Netflix Buys Animated Film `Next Gen’ for $30 Million; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 17/05/2018 – Vivendi under pressure to float music ‘jewel’ to offset Italian problems; 21/05/2018 – The Obama Channel? Barack and Michelle Obama Sign Deal With Netflix; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Makes U.S. Market Debut

Since May 13, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $17.62 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold XON shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 121.18 million shares or 4.88% more from 115.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. B Riley Wealth, a Tennessee-based fund reported 14,800 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Millennium Management Limited Com holds 13,707 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 95,349 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Cacti Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 7,500 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability holds 53,506 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us State Bank De owns 974 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 57,512 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amer Intll Group Inc Inc holds 46,953 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ironwood Fincl Lc invested in 0% or 249 shares. Cambridge Inv Research reported 0% stake. Gp One Trading Lp stated it has 20,201 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) or 339,700 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Limited Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON).

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $743.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Cali (MCA) by 25,191 shares to 747,325 shares, valued at $10.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Srvc Class B (NYSE:UPS) by 73,031 shares in the quarter, for a total of 361,144 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

