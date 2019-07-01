As Netflix (NFLX) Share Price Rose, Holder Van Hulzen Asset Management Trimmed Stake by $357,000; Mutual Of America Capital Management Raised Its Stake in Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) as Market Valuation Declined

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 62.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 605 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216,000, down from 1,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $6.79 during the last trading session, reaching $374.11. About 3.09M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Ray Romano to headline Netflix comedy special; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix Hops Into the Female Action Thriller Game with `Close’; 13/03/2018 – Response Mag: Netflix Revamping Apps for Vertical Video, TV Production Processes; 10/04/2018 – Engadget: Amazon reshuffles its TV team in fight against Netflix; 08/04/2018 – Fortune: Netflix Could Pull Films From Cannes in Response to Competition Ban; 12/03/2018 – Stranger Things happening at $NFLX. Wit mkt cap up $17 BIL in a week and short interest. at 10 year low. Citron thinks the stock can be shorted back to $300. Content spend unsustainable long term; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX 1Q STREAMING CONTENT OBLIGATIONS $17.9B; 13/04/2018 – Comcast and Netflix Expand Partnership Following Successful Xfinity X1 Integration; 24/04/2018 – Netflix Puts Some Junk in Its Trunk — Barrons.com

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc. (SBRA) by 7.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 28,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 387,473 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54M, up from 358,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.51. About 698,053 shares traded. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 0.10% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q Net $62.5M; 07/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT: Signature HealthCARE Has Represented That Settlement With Federal and State Agencies Is Immiment; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.64; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q Rev $166.1M; 07/05/2018 – SABRA RESTRUCTURES CONTRACTUAL RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNATURE HEAL; 12/03/2018 – Sabra Creative Campaign Gives Consumers Something To Sing About; 07/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT Restructures Its Contractual Relationship With Signature HealthCARE; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Had Seen 2018 FFO/Share $2.31-$2.39; 09/05/2018 – SABRA CUTS 2018 NORMALIZED AFFO VIEW; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sabra Health Care REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBRA)

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50 million and $371.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,958 shares to 3,625 shares, valued at $966,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 29,601 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,654 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $26.05 million activity. Shares for $899,150 were sold by Sweeney Anne M.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 34.12% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.85 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $244.84 million for 167.01 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.32% negative EPS growth.

