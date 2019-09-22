As Netflix (NFLX) Share Price Declined, Winslow Capital Management Has Increased by $22.86 Million Its Stake; Brown Advisory Securities Continues to Hold Position in United Technologies (UTX)

Brown Advisory Securities Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc bought 4,544 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 39,500 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14M, up from 34,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $135.57. About 3.62M shares traded or 23.16% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde: Cap Left on During Manufacturing Process Can Cover Smoke Sensor; 26/04/2018 – Airbus heads for dogfight with UTC over CSeries costs; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES MORE RESTRUCTURING AT COMPANY THIS YR TO CUT COSTS; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Tops Estimates — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 26/03/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names new assistant director of energy regulation; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Capital Expenditures $337M; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – CO, INVESCO REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO OWN COLLECTION AT UTC IN LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA; 20/03/2018 – UTX: Breaking: Pratt & Whitney will start supplying spare engines for Airbus A320neos to IndiGo from tomorrow. Pratt tells IndiGo grounded planes will fly again in 40 days. Meanwhile, IndiGo has lost more than $600 million in market value this month; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 5.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 62,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 1.14 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $420.34M, up from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.53% or $15.85 during the last trading session, reaching $270.75. About 22.43M shares traded or 201.37% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 17/04/2018 – 04/17 The Cable – IMF, Goldman Sachs & Netflix; 06/03/2018 – New Daily: Foxtel could be teaming up with rivals Netflix and Stan to create a mega streaming platform; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Designated Survivor’ May Be Revived at Netflix After ABC Cancellation; 19/04/2018 – Hulu’s Value Is Now $8.7 Billion, But Still Dwarfed by Netflix; 09/03/2018 – Mercury News: Report: Barack and Michele Obama in discussions to produce shows for Netflix; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 08/03/2018 – Barack Obama in talks to create shows for Netflix – NYT; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Net $290.1M; 23/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O – OFFERING OF NOTES WAS UPSIZED FROM AN ORIGINALLY ANNOUNCED AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $1.5 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Netflix’s CEO boils down the success of his billion-dollar businesses to one ancient decision-making strategy: “first principles” thinking. via @CNBCMakeIt

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60 million and $375.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,830 shares to 11,273 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 9,394 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,352 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7 are held by Pro Inc. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 7,381 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.28% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 5.50M shares. Polar Capital Llp stated it has 491,936 shares. Waters Parkerson & Limited Co holds 0.47% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 44,328 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd has 645,209 shares. Regions Fin Corporation has 353,426 shares. Moreover, Edgemoor Investment Advsrs Incorporated has 0.03% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2,080 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams holds 5,544 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Foyston Gordon And Payne has 226,218 shares for 5.49% of their portfolio. Mechanics National Bank & Trust Tru Department reported 40,827 shares. Cincinnati Insurance Communications stated it has 766,906 shares. Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.65% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Aldebaran invested in 10,720 shares. Covington Invest Advsr Inc invested 1.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why United Technologies Shares Gained 10.6% in April – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bernstein doesnâ€™t see much upside from UTX-RTN merger – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “United Technologies’ Best Company After the Breakup Will Be… – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UTC loses its technology chief – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78B and $18.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 419,977 shares to 5.45 million shares, valued at $945.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp A (NYSE:BABA) by 1.66M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 589,914 shares, and cut its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd Cl A.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.