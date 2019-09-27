As Netflix (NFLX) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Capital Research Global Investors Lifted Its Stake; Walmart (WMT) Market Valuation Rose While Bank Hapoalim Bm Upped by $438,350 Its Stake

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors bought 1.72M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 28.37M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.42B, up from 26.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $262.76. About 3.96M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 08/03/2018 – Netflix posted $11.7 billion in revenue for 2017 and has not previously issued full-year revenue guidance for 2018; 17/05/2018 – Comic Book Res: EXCLUSIVE: Netflix’s The Magic Order Trailer Tease Casts an Ominous Spell; 08/03/2018 – Michael D. Shear: EXCLUSIVE: Former President Obama is in talks with Netflix to produce shows for the streaming service that; 16/05/2018 – CED Magazine: Survey: Netflix No. 1 Source for Streamed Programming, But Cable & Broadcast Content Still Key; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.7 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Tencent plans culture deal with UK; 12/03/2018 – zerohedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 15/03/2018 – ‘Get Out’ producer Jason Blum talks about Netflix, low-budget movies and the Oscars:; 23/04/2018 – Netflix is planning to raise $1.5 billion in new debt as its ‘cash burn continues to grow’; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to include Netflix in cable bundles

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm bought 3,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 74,096 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.19M, up from 70,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $118.34. About 1.40M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 17/05/2018 – Walmart 1Q Rev $122.7B; 27/03/2018 – Walmart Pulls Cosmopolitan Magazine From Checkouts Amid Pressure; 12/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: @Walmart close to buying majority of India’s @Flipkart; 09/05/2018 – Walmart to Purchase Controlling Stake in India’s Flipkart (Video); 26/03/2018 – Walmart unit Jet.com taps Tesco veteran Simon Belsham as president; 09/05/2018 – Walmart’s $16 Billion Flipkart Buy Gets Rude Welcome From Market; 15/03/2018 – New York Post: Walmart retaliated against whistleblower: suit; 21/04/2018 – Telegraph (IN): Walmart to log into Flipkart soon; 12/04/2018 – Times of India: Walmart close to buying majority stake in Flipkart, deal likely by end-June; 03/05/2018 – FlapJacked Mighty Muffins Nationally Available In Walmart Baking Aisles

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

