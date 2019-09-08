As Netflix (NFLX) Share Price Declined, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Raised Position; As Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Share Price Declined, Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has Upped by $620,371 Its Stake

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 4.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp bought 15,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 332,328 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.93M, up from 317,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $23.91. About 3.02 million shares traded or 19.51% up from the average. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 08/05/2018 – REG-ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural’s Annual 2018 Capital Expenditures Are Targeted to Be Approximately C$4.3 Billion; 04/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : GMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$57 FROM C$56; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 07/05/2018 – SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC (“SHELL”) ANNOUNCES AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 08/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake (Correct); 07/05/2018 – SHELL TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR C$3.3B; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q EPS C$0.47; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES CONFIDENT ALL THREE CANADIAN PIPELINE PROJECTS WILL BE BUILT – EXECUTIVE VICE-CHAIRMAN

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp bought 4,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 176,827 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.05 million, up from 172,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $290.17. About 5.17 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 23/03/2018 – Spotify Aims to Be the Next Netflix as It Prepares to Go Public; 12/04/2018 – Netflix sued over ‘rigged’ […]; 23/04/2018 – Netflix To Tap High-yield Bond Market With $1.5 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 11/04/2018 – Netflix Will Be Cash Flow Positive by 2022, Moody’s Says — Barron’s Blog; 31/03/2018 – Times of Israel: Creator of Netflix’s `Jessica Jones’ becoming a feminist icon in the #MeToo era; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is looking to spend serious bucks on an LA-based billboard company; 01/05/2018 – SONY Pictures Entertainment, ABC’s The Good Doctor & Netflix’s Atypical Honored by Ed Asner and Autism Society at 2nd Annual Au; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q EPS 64c

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66 billion and $748.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,780 shares to 115,249 shares, valued at $14.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 8,753 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,598 shares, and cut its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE).

More notable recent Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Top Stocks for September 2019 – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 01, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “2 Stocks That Are Way Too Expensive – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Deeply Discounted Energy Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “For Oil Bulls, Canadian Natural Resources’ Valuation Is Too Cheap To Ignore – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.36% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 22,115 are owned by Strategic Wealth Group Limited Liability Co. Mathes Com holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 2,605 shares. Assetmark Inc invested in 1,470 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Limited owns 5.21M shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Ohio-based Budros Ruhlin Roe has invested 0.23% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Wms Prtn Ltd holds 0.09% or 997 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel holds 10,641 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt accumulated 25,525 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership has 0.54% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Hitchwood Cap Management Ltd Partnership owns 250,000 shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. Cleararc Cap holds 10,576 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Highland LP has invested 0.18% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Destination Wealth invested in 0.01% or 496 shares.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SPY, BRK.B, NFLX, AMGN: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: CMG, NFLX, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “A Foolish Take: Disney’s Streaming Bundle Is Netflix’s Worst Nightmare – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Stocks Anyone Can Understand – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Recent Sluggishness in Netflix Stock Is a Long Term Buying Opportunity – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.18 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 749,071 shares to 799,429 shares, valued at $52.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 409,058 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.24 million shares, and cut its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd.