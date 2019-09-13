As Netflix (NFLX) Share Price Declined, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Upped Stake by $6.87 Million; Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Holder Essex Investment Management Co Upped Its Holding by $3.00 Million

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 299.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 18,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 24,975 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.17 million, up from 6,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $295.19. About 3.28 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 24/05/2018 – Netflix passed Disney in market value and is now the most valuable media company in the world; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O – NO NEAR-TERM PLANS ON PRICING-CFO, CONF CALL; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 02/05/2018 – SSRN-Stanf [Reg]: Another Netflix Disruption: A Transparent Board; 18/05/2018 – Netflix Forecasts to 2023: 201 Million Streaming Subscribers by 2023, up by 82% – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – “The sun appears to be finally rising in Asia,” Mahaney wrote to clients. “Japan, which Netflix entered in October 2015, is one of the largest markets the company has ever entered.”; 18/03/2018 – Daryl Hannah directs first feature, wants more women in film industry; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: U.S. Olympic Committee CEO told ‘not fit to serve’; 22/05/2018 – Netflix And Music?

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 22.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 21,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 116,905 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.33M, up from 95,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.7. About 1.82M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/05/2018 – Daily Democrat: Somersworth’s Rob Memmolo learns the `Disney way’; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Adj EPS $1.84; 29/05/2018 – POLL: Is the worst over for Disney?; 10/04/2018 – WPLG Local 10 News: Disney-Pixar’s new Toy Story 4 is coming to theaters in 2019!; 29/05/2018 – NEW: The Walt Disney Company is lining up financing in case Twenty-First Century Fox’s board demands cash as part of Disney’s massive bid for its assets as Comcast prepares a potential all-cash bid to compete with Disney, sources say; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Reject Executive Compensation in Say on Pay; 23/05/2018 – Variety: LA Screenings: Disney Media Networks Preps Julio Iglesias Bio-Series; 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday; 13/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Investing in Disney requires patience; 30/05/2018 – ASICS and Disney Team Up to Get Families Moving

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $728.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd Com New (NYSEMKT:SAND) by 128,000 shares to 112,311 shares, valued at $622,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kornit Digital Ltd Shs by 37,413 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,737 shares, and cut its stake in Cognex Corp Com (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sadoff Invest Lc has 0.02% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,432 shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 48,815 shares or 2.05% of all its holdings. Lau Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru stated it has 0.88% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 8,560 were reported by Johnson Group Incorporated. Company Bancorp has invested 0.5% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Liability holds 3.28% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 537,429 shares. Kingfisher Cap Lc invested in 1.07% or 12,464 shares. Strategic Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested 0.85% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Janney Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 105,534 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Communications reported 239,531 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors stated it has 30,000 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Northern owns 25.51M shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. Kingdon Capital Management Llc reported 95,823 shares or 1.32% of all its holdings. Nadler Financial Gru holds 9,711 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Companies Paying the Price for Raising Prices in 2019 – Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney offering senior notes for tender offers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Netflix to apply for license Turkey – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Netflix (NFLX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Alphabet and Facebook – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “2 Stocks to Consider After Their Recent Sell-Offs – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN): America’s Golden Child Ripens – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 0.37% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 19,035 shares. Teewinot Cap Advisers stated it has 19.48% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Dragoneer Investment Group Ltd Co holds 0.99% or 67,605 shares. Bb&T Corporation has 6,294 shares. 500,000 are held by Third Point Lc. Natixis Advsr Lp reported 40,581 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Cypress Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company (Wy) reported 790 shares stake. Williams Jones And Assoc invested in 2,577 shares. Gyroscope Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,550 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Crossover Vii Limited reported 3.54 million shares. Scge Mngmt LP holds 213,900 shares or 3.92% of its portfolio. 420,708 are held by Ameriprise Inc. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0.01% or 559 shares in its portfolio. Peconic Partners Lc invested in 1.08% or 15,000 shares.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 7,500 shares to 57,366 shares, valued at $8.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 37,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,050 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Canada Etf (EWC).