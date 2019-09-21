As Netflix (NFLX) Share Price Declined, Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Lifted Its Stake by $467,191; Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Stake in Abbvie (ABBV) Has Decreased by $441,000 as Shares Declined

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold 6,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 174,523 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.69 million, down from 180,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $72.39. About 12.97 million shares traded or 11.29% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 30/05/2018 – ABBVIE SAYS PRELIM PRORATION FACTOR OF OFFER ABOUT 94.3%; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS RECEIVING UPADACITINIB ACHIEVED ACR50, ACR70 AND CLINICAL REMISSION AT WEEK 12 COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – IMFINZI MET SECOND PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll PACIFIC TRIAL; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q EPS $1.74; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 1,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 20,361 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.48 million, up from 19,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.53% or $15.85 during the last trading session, reaching $270.75. About 22.43 million shares traded or 201.37% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 12/04/2018 – Spike Lee and Godard go to Cannes, but Netflix cans Orson Welles; 06/05/2018 – New York Post: Netflix is killing couples’ sex lives: study; 10/04/2018 – Danger, Will Robinson! ‘Lost in Space’ finds new life on Netflix; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Top Estimates for Quarter, Projects Continued Gains; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Michelle Monaghan to Star in Netflix Drama ‘Messiah’; 24/05/2018 – TELEFONICA TO INCLUDE NETFLIX IN TV, VIDEO PLATFORMS; 06/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 27/05/2018 – JCOM TO TIE UP WITH NETFLIX, OFFER CONTENT THRU CABLE TV:NIKKEI; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 21/05/2018 – Rascoff compares the move to Netflix’s push to original content and Amazon’s build-out of Amazon Web Services

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13 million and $637.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 11,390 shares to 208,355 shares, valued at $11.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 4,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,045 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Skba Mgmt Limited Liability has 2.01% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 172,555 shares. 49,100 are owned by South Dakota Inv Council. Pittenger And Anderson has invested 0.03% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Lathrop Inv Corp reported 7,048 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsrs accumulated 261,553 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Co accumulated 14,439 shares. Argent Mgmt Llc reported 5,725 shares. Hbk Invs LP invested in 8,448 shares. 13,571 are held by Mckinley Carter Wealth. Palisade Mngmt Ltd Llc Nj invested in 25,975 shares. Auxier Asset Management invested 0.42% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 170,257 were reported by Paloma Partners Mgmt. Hills Fincl Bank Trust has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Wealthquest Corporation has 0.28% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 10,191 shares. Twin Capital holds 0.35% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 69,895 shares.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37B for 7.94 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. 30,400 shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J, worth $2.05 million. Shares for $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.02 million was bought by Gosebruch Henry O. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00M worth of stock. Shares for $1.76 million were bought by Schumacher Laura J on Monday, September 16.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,365 shares to 81,298 shares, valued at $11.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.