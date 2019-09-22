As Netflix (NFLX) Share Price Declined, Dragoneer Investment Group Decreased Stake; Horizon Investments Has Lowered Its Pinnacle West Cap Com (PNW) Holding as Share Value Declined

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 17.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 14,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 67,605 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.83M, down from 81,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.53% or $15.85 during the last trading session, reaching $270.75. About 22.43 million shares traded or 201.37% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 20/04/2018 – Funko Awarded 2018 Best Documentary Feature Film from San Diego Film Awards; 08/03/2018 – Netflix CEO says the company will see $15 billion in revenue this year; 21/05/2018 – Obamas sign multi-year deal with Netflix; 23/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Jeffrey Tambor Back In Emmy Race; Netflix Submits `Arrested Development’ Role; 26/04/2018 – Netflix Plans to Use Proceeds for General Purposes Potentially Including Content Acquisition, Production, Capex, Investments or Acquisitions; 26/03/2018 – MediaConfidntial: ‘Netflix For Podcasts’ Doubtful Despite Growing Listenership; 13/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Takes International VOD Rights to Mateo Gil’s `Thermodynamics’; 08/03/2018 – Obama may be on Netflix soon, according to a report; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – NOW TARGETING A FULL YEAR OPERATING MARGIN OF 10%-11%; 11/04/2018 – Variety: Netflix Pulls Out of Cannes Following Rule Change

Horizon Investments Llc decreased its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp Com (PNW) by 78.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc sold 11,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 3,043 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $286,000, down from 14,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle West Cap Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $97.17. About 896,044 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 13.67% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Pinnacle West Capital And Sub Otlks To Stable; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNW); 18/04/2018 – Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Peaking Capacity; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 02/05/2018 – PNW SEES FY ONGOING EPS $4.35 TO $4.55, EST. $4.46; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Sees 2018 EPS $4.35-EPS $4.55; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – PNW 1Q OPER REV. $692.7M, EST. $681.0M (2 EST.)

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $3.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc Com (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,278 shares to 1,765 shares, valued at $890,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New Com (NYSE:WFC) by 76,436 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,262 shares, and has risen its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc Com.

Analysts await Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $3.01 EPS, up 7.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.8 per share. PNW’s profit will be $338.05 million for 8.07 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by Pinnacle West Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 135.16% EPS growth.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 64.46 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59M and $2.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greensky Inc by 5.27 million shares to 14.28M shares, valued at $175.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.