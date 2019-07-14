As Netflix (NFLX) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Motley Fool Wealth Management Trimmed Its Stake by $1.53 Million; Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Has Increased Its Stake in Facebook (FB) as Stock Value Rose

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc sold 4,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,888 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.42 million, down from 81,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $6.25 during the last trading session, reaching $373.25. About 6.64 million shares traded or 7.84% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 28/03/2018 – Netflix Appoints Former NSA Under President Obama Susan Rice To Its Board Of Directors — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – TELEFONICA TO INCLUDE NETFLIX IN TV, VIDEO PLATFORMS; 27/03/2018 – CANADIAN PROVINCE OF QUEBEC FORECASTS BALANCED BUDGET IN 2018-19 AND 2019-20 (COMPARED TO NOV FORECAST FOR C$1.3 BLN SURPLUS); 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE REMARKS; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: `Ricky Gervais: Humanity’ On Netflix Gleefully Leans Into Controversy; 04/04/2018 – Hollywood execs back Netflix over anti-Israel ‘Fauda’ boycott; 13/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Takes International VOD Rights to Mateo Gil’s `Thermodynamics’; 10/04/2018 – NFLX, $VOD.GB, BELFB and 1 more: Amazon to partner with mobile operators to grow media services worldwide; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Subscriber Growth Tops Expectations — 3rd Update; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 30.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc bought 1,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,952 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 6,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $584.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/05/2018 – Facebook to be compelled on parental consent for under-16s; 10/05/2018 – House Democrats release Russian-bought Facebook ads to show ‘malign’ effect on 2016 election; 18/03/2018 – Users are getting the message that information they post on Facebook can be used in ways they did not intend, and usage is starting to decline; 29/03/2018 – Facebook has released a more detailed plan to fight election interference for the 2018 midterms; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK – NEXT WEEK, CO TO REMOVE DEVELOPER’S ABILITY TO REQUEST DATA PEOPLE SHARED WITH THEM IF IT APPEARS THEY HAVE NOT USED APP IN LAST 3 MONTHS; 26/03/2018 – $FB -5% .. FTC confirms it’s investigating data practices; 18/03/2018 – Facebook reviewing whether misused data still in hands of political consultant; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Names Obama’s Director Of National Economic Council To Board — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – Facebook says most of its users “could” have had their profiled data scraped by third parties; 11/04/2018 – WSMV-TV, Nashville: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg acknowledges his own personal data was sold to third parties in

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hoplite Management Lp has 3.54% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 82,969 shares. D E Shaw Company Inc, New York-based fund reported 8,355 shares. Cutter And Brokerage reported 4,056 shares stake. Pnc Finance Services Inc invested in 122,447 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Adell Harriman Carpenter Inc accumulated 15,432 shares. 1,350 are owned by Private Wealth Partners Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Focused Wealth Management Inc has 0.1% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Miles has 1,532 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Impact Advsrs Lc reported 1.88% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Finemark Bancorp And Tru invested in 0.03% or 1,248 shares. 350 are held by Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Com. Perigon Wealth Lc reported 2.29% stake. Moreover, Hap Trading Ltd Liability has 0.58% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 18,105 shares. Advisory Research Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 895 shares.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 34.12% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.85 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $244.84M for 166.63 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.32% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Netflix Loses Two Beloved Sitcoms: What’s Next for the Streaming Giant? – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: MAR, NFLX – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Until Tariffs Are Resolved, Roku Stock Could Face Technical Difficulties – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy Netflix (NFLX) Stock Before Q2 Earnings Ahead of Streaming Fight? – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: FB, NFLX, GILD, TSLA – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $25.15 million activity. HASTINGS REED sold 67,907 shares worth $22.29M.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00 million and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 35,536 shares to 112,063 shares, valued at $16.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 8,019 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,659 shares, and has risen its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ride Uber Stock to Triple-Digit Success – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/14/2019: MAXR,FNSR,IIVI,FB,AVGO,V,MA,PYPL,UBER – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buying Opportunity In Facebook Stock – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Libra Opens New Purpose and Risks to Facebook Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is This Facebook’s Next Big Thing? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 50,500 are owned by Axon Capital Limited Partnership. Hap Trading Llc holds 69,893 shares. Aravt has 140,000 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 46,829 shares. Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3,725 shares. Washington has invested 1.13% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Groesbeck Inv Mngmt Corporation Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 3,054 shares. Carret Asset Management holds 1.01% or 37,306 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 16,608 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs holds 0.7% or 504,486 shares in its portfolio. Perkins Coie Tru Company invested in 1,470 shares. Riverpark Ltd Liability owns 81,916 shares. Maryland Cap Management owns 1.56% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 75,384 shares. Karp Capital Management Corporation stated it has 0.81% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Co stated it has 226,061 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $11.16 million activity. $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Cox Christopher K. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Stretch Colin sold $124,035. The insider Sandberg Sheryl sold 55,000 shares worth $7.97M.