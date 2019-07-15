As Netflix (NFLX) Market Value Rose, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Has Increased Position by $1.67 Million; Steinberg Global Asset Management Increased Its Position in Costco Whsl New (COST) by $367,114 as Share Value Rose

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp bought 4,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 176,827 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.05M, up from 172,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $7.75 during the last trading session, reaching $365.5. About 6.18M shares traded or 0.40% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/04/2018 – COMCAST & NETFLIX EXPAND PARTNERSHIP; 18/05/2018 – Jennifer Aniston to star in same-sex White House comedy film; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Is ESPN ready to lose $$? Coachella, Netflix v. Cannes; 10/04/2018 – NFLX, $VOD.GB, BELFB and 1 more: Amazon to partner with mobile operators to grow media services worldwide; 21/05/2018 – The mental strategy Netflix CEO Reed Hastings used to grow a billion-dollar business; 23/04/2018 – Netflix Sells $1.9 Billion of Junk Bonds to Finance More Shows; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Total International Streaming Memberships 68.3M; 19/04/2018 – BHARTI AIRTEL, NETFLIX ARE SAID TO DISCUSS CONTENT TIE-UP: PTI; 15/03/2018 – TOP PROGRAMS DREW SUBSCRIBERS TO PRIME FOR AS LITTLE AS $49 PER MEMBER BY AMAZON’S ACCOUNTING: DOCUMENTS; 13/04/2018 – Comcast will add Netflix to cable bundles in U.S

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 31.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 1,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,381 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, up from 4,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $280.06. About 981,345 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.18B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 583,602 shares to 394,706 shares, valued at $46.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 404,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 482,653 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $25.15 million activity. HASTINGS REED sold $22.29 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Tuesday, January 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.