As Netflix (NFLX) Market Value Rose, Holder Ims Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $534,000; Endurant Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Stake

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 961.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp bought 80,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 88,536 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.04 million, up from 8,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $89.77. About 168,080 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic; 26/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Foundation Creates Opioid Resource Grant Program; 09/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”; 18/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Outsourcing Facility Remains Voluntarily Suspended While Company Completes Certain Remediation Measures; 03/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN’S INNOMAR ACQUIRES THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Adj EPS $1.94; 15/05/2018 – FL. SUES DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, CAH, MCK, MALLINCKRODT

Ims Capital Management decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 38.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ims Capital Management sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,353 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $839,000, down from 3,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ims Capital Management who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $5.53 during the last trading session, reaching $367.72. About 2.57M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX SEES 2Q EPS 79C, EST. 65C; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: CAN’T COMMENT ON TALKS WITH THE OBAMAS; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE LONG TERM SUBSCRIBER GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY WILL EXCEED CURRENT CONSENSUS; 18/03/2018 – Daryl Hannah directs first feature, wants more women in film industry; 12/03/2018 – Rene Ritchie: Like Netflix for magazines but, more importantly, quality coverage from generally trusted sources made more; 27/03/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Netflix is on a hiring spree by offering big increase in compensation to new hires; 08/05/2018 – Time Warner Views Netflix as a Fading Star via @NYTimes – this did not age well; 09/03/2018 – Movies: A (Shaggy) Star Is Reborn: Netflix Brings Us a New `Benji’; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX TO INCREASE ITS CONTENT INVESTMENT ACROSS EUROPE WITH PLANS TO SPEND ABOUT $1 BLN ON ORIGINAL PRODUCTIONS IN 2018 – FT, CITING; 01/05/2018 – SONY Pictures Entertainment, ABC’s The Good Doctor & Netflix’s Atypical Honored by Ed Asner and Autism Society at 2nd Annual Au

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40 million and $252.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 43,063 shares to 23,576 shares, valued at $213,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anaptysbio Inc by 6,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,082 shares, and cut its stake in Wright Med Group N V.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $25.15 million activity. $123,120 worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares were sold by Sweeney Anne M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning Corporation stated it has 18,458 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) reported 1,381 shares stake. Pinnacle Associate Limited holds 0.02% or 2,944 shares. Castleark Mgmt Llc reported 84,640 shares. Gemmer Asset Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 309 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Oakworth Capital reported 77 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 1,928 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company holds 75,531 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Company stated it has 0.56% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Earnest Prns Limited Com has invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Diversified Trust invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Bryn Mawr Trust Company accumulated 0.05% or 2,400 shares. Freestone Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,722 shares. National Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 11,479 shares.

Ims Capital Management, which manages about $164.74 million and $122.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 37,692 shares to 72,699 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.