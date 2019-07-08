As Netflix (NFLX) Market Value Rose, Holder Ems Capital LP Raised Position; Korea Investment Holding in Caterpillar Del (CAT) Trimmed by $5.49 Million as Stock Price Declined

Korea Investment Corp decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp sold 40,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 632,994 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.76 million, down from 673,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 451,367 shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 41 PCT; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar: Finance Services Division Vice Pres Joe Creed Named Interim CFO; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SEES 1Q AS `HIGH WATER MARK’ FOR THE YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Caterpillar Announces New Industrial Power Systems Vice President; 04/04/2018 – U.S. expects talks with China as trade fight escalates; 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 550 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $8.25-$9.25; 08/05/2018 – Caterpillar Holders Eye Conference for `High Water Mark’ Clarity

Ems Capital Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 0.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp bought 1,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 546,870 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194.99M, up from 545,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $377.38. About 932,367 shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 17/05/2018 – Comic Book Res: EXCLUSIVE: Netflix’s The Magic Order Trailer Tease Casts an Ominous Spell; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix Revamps Their Parental Controls System; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW VIDEO PACKAGES THAT INCLUDE NETFLIX – COMPANY STATEMENT; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – US Opportunities Adds Netflix; 04/05/2018 – Safe, Netflix – `quality cast, slick script’; 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $345 FROM $290; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is offering more than $300 million to acquire a company that owns billboards across Los Angeles, according to people familiar with the matter; 19/04/2018 – It provides payment services to companies such as Uber, Spotify and Netflix; 18/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘A Christmas Prince’ Sequel ‘The Royal Wedding’ Set at Netflix; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Tencent plans culture deal with UK

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $26.05 million activity. On Tuesday, January 22 HASTINGS REED sold $22.29 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 67,907 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $3.12 EPS, up 5.05% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.97 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.78 billion for 10.88 P/E if the $3.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.12% EPS growth.

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22,208 shares to 328,296 shares, valued at $584.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 109,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 276,649 shares, and has risen its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).