As Netflix (NFLX) Market Value Rose, Glynn Capital Management Has Raised Stake; Sabre (SABR) Stake Boosted by Cambiar Investors Llc

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 6,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 67,024 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.90M, up from 60,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $6.29 during the last trading session, reaching $381.72. About 3.76 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 07/03/2018 – NETFLIX CEO EXPECTS $15B IN SUBSCRIBER FEES THIS YEAR: NIKKEI; 09/03/2018 – Movies: A (Shaggy) Star Is Reborn: Netflix Brings Us a New `Benji’; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Top Estimates for Quarter, Projects Continued Gains; 05/03/2018 – Netflix hits new record high on UBS upgrade; 30/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: Netflix CEO says there’s no limit on investing in new shows; 23/05/2018 – Review: `Fauda’ Returns on Netflix, Guns Blazing; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 09/05/2018 – Altice USA revenue rises on Suddenlink additions, higher ad revenue; 29/03/2018 – Nearly 60% of Americans are streaming and most with Netflix: CNBC survey

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in Sabre Corp (SABR) by 11.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 33,452 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.16% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 334,980 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.17 million, up from 301,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Sabre Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $23.01. About 730,469 shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 15.51% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Sabre Corp To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – Sabre Sees 2018 Capex $290M-$310M; 09/04/2018 – 5W Public Relations Named Finalist for Gold SABRE Awards; 02/05/2018 – Ketchum Named Creative Agency of the Year at North America SABRE Awards; 08/03/2018 – Interjet expands reach with full content distribution on the Sabre GDS; 29/05/2018 – BC PARTNERS, ANGUS BALL SELLING UP TO 45.5M SHRS IN SABRE; 29/05/2018 – BARCLAYS BANK – BARCLAYS BANK, ACTING THROUGH ITS INVESTMENT BANK ARE ACTING AS SOLE GLOBAL COORDINATOR AND BOOKRUNNER FOR SABRE INSURANCE ACCELERATED BOOKBUILT OFFERING; 22/03/2018 – Sabre Insurance Group Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Sabre Insurance 2017 Profit Fell on IPO Costs; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42 billion and $4.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C by 41,260 shares to 2.15M shares, valued at $33.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 21,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,174 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 46 investors sold SABR shares while 103 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 241.34 million shares or 0.77% less from 243.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 193,484 shares. Jefferies Group Lc accumulated 35,046 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Altrinsic Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 718,435 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bluemountain Capital Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 17,528 shares. Sigma Planning owns 21,877 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Blackrock reported 26.98 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Wellington Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 31,911 shares. Suntrust Banks stated it has 27,204 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street holds 0.02% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) or 9.15 million shares. Ls Advisors Limited Liability Com owns 22,732 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.01% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) or 103,762 shares. Strategic Glob Advsrs Ltd reported 16,862 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Community Savings Bank Na reported 0% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Piedmont Invest Inc accumulated 23,597 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Qs Investors Ltd invested in 5,473 shares or 0% of the stock.

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77 million and $540.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Appfolio Inc. by 14,339 shares to 252,936 shares, valued at $20.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Docusign Inc. by 251,122 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 368,862 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $26.05 million activity. The insider HASTINGS REED sold $22.29 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thornburg Investment Management invested 0.14% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) stated it has 4,441 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 4,196 are held by Regions. Edgestream Prtn Lp holds 0.14% or 2,750 shares in its portfolio. Passport Ltd Liability Corp holds 10,000 shares or 1.4% of its portfolio. Welch Forbes Llc reported 961 shares. Pinnacle Prns holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 14,363 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel accumulated 943 shares. Ashfield Capital Prtnrs Ltd Co owns 0.27% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 6,800 shares. Voya Inv Management Lc accumulated 187,098 shares. Wellington Management Group Llp owns 3.24 million shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Susquehanna Intl Gru Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 137,309 shares. 81,805 were reported by Dragoneer Grp Inc Limited Liability. Badgley Phelps Bell holds 1.05% or 48,816 shares in its portfolio. Diversified Tru, a Tennessee-based fund reported 12,121 shares.