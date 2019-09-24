As Netflix (NFLX) Market Value Declined, Viking Global Investors LP Has Raised Holding; Baidu (BIDU) Holder Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreased Position

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 2,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 98,152 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.52M, down from 101,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.58% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $97.68. About 5.14 million shares traded or 39.31% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 21/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS LICENSE FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING IN BEIJING: DAILY; 15/03/2018 – MEDIA-Baidu CEO sees self-driving cars in commercial use within 3-5 years – China Daily; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Hong Kong Adds Baidu, Exits Alibaba, Cuts Baozun: 13F; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – Ql LU WILL NO LONGER SERVE AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMPANY STARTING IN JULY 2018; 22/03/2018 – China’s Baidu gets green light for self-driving vehicle tests in Beíjing; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of US$1.5 Billion Notes Offering; 23/05/2018 – BAIDU PICKS HUATAI SECURITIES AS SPONSOR OF CDR ISSUANCE:CAIXIN; 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video; 15/03/2018 – Baidu, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 23/05/2018 – Baidu Gains for First Day in Five: Chinese ADRs Wednesday

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 68,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 2.07 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $759.51 million, up from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.73% or $12.59 during the last trading session, reaching $253.33. About 13.14 million shares traded or 74.33% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 09/03/2018 – CBS News: Obama, Netflix in talks about providing content: NYT; 12/03/2018 – Apple inks deal to buy the ‘Netflix of magazines’; 06/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 09/03/2018 – Movies: A (Shaggy) Star Is Reborn: Netflix Brings Us a New `Benji’; 16/03/2018 – Cramer: Betting against Netflix because of its content is a huge mistake; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Is ESPN ready to lose $$? Coachella, Netflix v. Cannes; 14/05/2018 – HBC Selects Espial’s Elevate Platform to Offer App-Based TV Services to Set-Tops, Roku and Mobile Devices; 24/05/2018 – SPAIN’S TELEFONICA TEF.MC – TO INTEGRATE NETFLIX INTO ITS TV AND VIDEO PLATFORMS IN LATIN AMERICA; 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle Obama to produce content for Netflix

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, down 48.03% or $1.10 from last year’s $2.29 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $414.76M for 20.52 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 6,562 shares to 210,328 shares, valued at $15.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 7,167 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,662 shares, and has risen its stake in Erie Indty Co (NASDAQ:ERIE).

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90 billion and $22.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 827,919 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $357.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Syneos Health Inc by 422,299 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.80M shares, and cut its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

