As Netflix (NFLX) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Perigon Wealth Management Increased Position; As Equity Residential (EQR) Stock Price Rose, Green Street Investors Has Increased Holding by $6.13 Million

Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 46.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 81,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 258,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46M, up from 176,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $82.86. About 608,815 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M; 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M; 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 68.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 10,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 26,834 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84 million, up from 15,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.64B market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $7 during the last trading session, reaching $309.8. About 4.05M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 13/03/2018 – Response Mag: Netflix Revamping Apps for Vertical Video, TV Production Processes; 12/04/2018 – Netflix sued over ‘rigged’ […]; 07/05/2018 – Collider.com: Netflix Recruits `Beauty and the Beast’ Screenwriter for David Ayer’s `Bright’ Sequel; 26/03/2018 – Finland’s Hatch plans Netflix-style streaming for mobile games; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to include Netflix in cable bundles; 12/03/2018 – Netflix ‘can be shorted back to $300,’ says well-known investor Andrew Left; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – US Opportunities Adds Netflix; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Offer New and Innovative Xfinity Packages Including Netflix Subscription

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 3,235 shares. Amer Rech & Management reported 1,902 shares. Fiduciary holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 38,382 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,700 shares. 53,562 are held by Nomura Hldgs. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Corporation holds 0.05% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) or 64,100 shares. Bamco New York holds 0% or 1,200 shares. Oppenheimer Com has invested 0.06% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Amg National Trust National Bank & Trust owns 9,113 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Virtu has 0.12% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 27,558 shares. 315,950 are owned by United Services Automobile Association. Cambridge Inv stated it has 0% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Old Natl Fincl Bank In has 4,652 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Communications, a New York-based fund reported 3.77 million shares.

Green Street Investors Llc, which manages about $122.71M and $180.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 13,100 shares to 195,400 shares, valued at $9.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 19,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 276,600 shares, and cut its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Citizens Fincl Bank And Trust invested in 0.39% or 9,770 shares. Moreover, Fisher Asset Management has 0% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.49% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Pennsylvania Trust Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 13,084 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs Inc invested in 1.70M shares or 0.56% of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1,777 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 623 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 2,900 were accumulated by Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs Inc. Edgewood Ltd Liability stated it has 3.15% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 45,742 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Co accumulated 68,292 shares or 1.17% of the stock. Peddock Cap Advsr Limited Com has invested 0.08% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Gideon Capital has 0.11% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 873 shares. Newbrook Cap Advisors LP has 5.13% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Secor Cap Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 5,701 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $430.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 2,268 shares to 8,479 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sector Spdr Engy Select (XLE) by 5,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,959 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C.