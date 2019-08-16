As Netflix (NFLX) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Boosted Its Stake; As Copart (CPRT) Stock Price Rose, Weybosset Research & Management Has Decreased Holding

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp bought 4,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 176,827 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.05 million, up from 172,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.34B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $6.49 during the last trading session, reaching $302.25. About 5.07 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 18/05/2018 – Netflix has snagged a project based on Michael Lewis’ 2014 book, “Flash Boys,” according to Deadline; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix is Giving `Winx Club’ the Live Action Treatment; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE LONG TERM SUBSCRIBER GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY WILL EXCEED CURRENT CONSENSUS; 21/05/2018 – Obamas to Produce Netflix Movies and Shows Under Multiyear Deal; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX CLIMBS 6.5% AS SUBSCRIBER FORECAST BEATS ESTIMATE; 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Meet the Redstones, YouTube’s new music app, Netflix’s Obama deal; 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech; 26/03/2018 – Finland’s Hatch plans Netflix-style streaming for mobile games; 11/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES NETFLIX’S DEBT RATING TO Ba3 FROM B1; OUTLOOK; 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX SAYS INTRODUCING PIN PROTECTION AND OTHER ENHANCEMENTS FOR “INFORMED VIEWING”

Weybosset Research & Management Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weybosset Research & Management Llc sold 15,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 241,640 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.64M, down from 257,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weybosset Research & Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $75.71. About 419,529 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500.

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.18 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 186,240 shares to 711,039 shares, valued at $67.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 69,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 549,247 shares, and cut its stake in Planet Fitness Inc.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Weybosset Research & Management Llc, which manages about $189.62M and $170.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 10,785 shares to 38,956 shares, valued at $5.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

