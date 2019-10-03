As Netflix (NFLX) Market Value Declined, Pointstate Capital LP Raised Its Position; Td Asset Management Lifted Its Holding in Varian Med Sys (VAR) by $15.55 Million as Stock Price Declined

Pointstate Capital Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 16.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp bought 126,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 879,402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $323.02M, up from 752,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $6.35 during the last trading session, reaching $261.68. About 3.69 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 09/03/2018 – The Obamas might be Netflix’s newest producers:; 29/03/2018 – NETFLIX APPOINTS OBAMA CRONY SUSAN RICE TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 06/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Netflix adds per-title PIN locks, visible maturity ratings to improve parental controls; 27/04/2018 – Long seen as one of the last frontiers of consumer cloud services, companies have been attempting to go the way of Netflix and Spotify by bringing video games to the cloud; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner Ill-Equipped to Challenge Netflix, CEO Tells Judge; 09/05/2018 – Netflix Presenting at Conference May 14; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Subscriber Growth Tops Expectations — 3rd Update; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Include a Netflix Subscription in New and Existing Xfinity Packages; 18/05/2018 – Decider: Stream It or Skip It: `Cargo’ on Netflix, a Zombie Thriller Starring Martin Freeman

Td Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 150.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc bought 114,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 190,218 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.89M, up from 75,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $113.39. About 94,324 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – BOARD OF SIRTEX IS CONSIDERING RELATIVE MERITS AND RISKS OF CDH PROPOSAL AND VARIAN SCHEME; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – CO IS COMMITTED TO TERMS OF VARIAN SCHEME AT PURCHASE PRICE OFFERED BY VARIAN OF A$28 PER SHARE; 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A 5-YR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $1.8 BLN; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX SAYS VARIAN HAS INDICATED IT WILL STICK TO ITS PROPOSAL; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – ANNOUNCES FORMAL NOTIFICATION FROM U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION & GERMAN FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE ON PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CO; 20/04/2018 – VARIAN CALYPSO ANCHORED BEACON TRANSPONDER FOR LUNG GETS FDA; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL- VARIAN HAS FORMALLY NOTIFIED SIRTEX THAT IT WILL NOT BE SUBMITTING A COUNTERPROPOSAL; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC SEES FY18 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS RANGE OF $475 MLN TO $550 MLN; 14/05/2018 – varian medical systems inc. | halcyon | K181032 | 05/09/2018 |; 26/04/2018 – Hospital Alemāo Oswaldo Cruz in Brazil Selects Varian Halcyon Cancer Treatment System

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $66.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ltc Pptys Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 66,000 shares to 115,500 shares, valued at $5.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Varian US Tariff Exclusion Request Granted for Radiotherapy System Components – PRNewswire” on September 23, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Varian Unveils Innovative New Solution for Adaptive Therapy – PRNewswire” published on September 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Varian Medical Systems To Acquire Cancer Treatment Services For India Cancer Data – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Ibtimes.com which released: “Big Disney Competitor Makes a Major Deal with Comcast – International Business Times” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Pros and Many Cons of iQiyi Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Thinking of Buying Netflix Stock? Here’s What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” on September 29, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Netflix inks movie deal in Italy – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Crash Protection For Netflix – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76 billion and $4.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 29,600 shares to 13,200 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

