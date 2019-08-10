As Netflix (NFLX) Market Value Declined, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Has Boosted Position by $1.67 Million; Steelcase (SCS) Share Price Declined While Tieton Capital Management Has Lowered by $1.12 Million Its Position

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp bought 4,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 176,827 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.05M, up from 172,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.97 during the last trading session, reaching $308.93. About 5.35 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 15/03/2018 – Washington Times: Netflix now plans to carry news, poised to shape current affairs for 118 million subscribers; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Total U.S. Streaming Memberships 56.7M; 12/04/2018 – Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos told Hollywood trade publication Variety in an interview it was pointless to show at Cannes after the festival rule change; 25/04/2018 – Netflix-Loving Tykes Are Tuning Out Nickelodeon (Correct); 21/03/2018 – Maria Shriver, Christina Schwarzenegger, Alison Klayman, & AlternaScript Take On Adderall Abuse in New Netflix Documentary ‘Tak; 29/05/2018 – Tech Today: Spotify Like Netflix, Warming to Roku, Amazon vs. Alibaba — Barron’s Blog; 15/04/2018 – political HEDGE: Weekend Rewind April 6, 2018@6:11am Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix; 08/03/2018 – Netflix CEO says the company will see $15 billion in revenue this year:; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 80,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 195,345 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, down from 275,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $16.19. About 289,600 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 06/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Steelcase CIO Bets Big on the Connected Office; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q Rev $740M-$765M; 20/03/2018 – Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” ldeal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 19C; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 08/05/2018 – Steelcase Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 15; 20/03/2018 – MAMAVA COLLABORATES WITH STEELCASE TO LAUNCH “MAMAVA MINI,” IDE; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q REV. $772.7M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Steelcase; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 16c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Halbert Hargrove Russell Lc reported 700 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 19,088 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 0.36% or 125,354 shares in its portfolio. Gyroscope Mngmt Grp Incorporated Ltd accumulated 2,450 shares. First Personal Serv invested 0.05% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Miura Glob Management Lc holds 75,000 shares. Indiana-based Donaldson Capital Management has invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Aqr Cap Ltd Co holds 94,122 shares. Intrust Commercial Bank Na invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Century Cos accumulated 1.20 million shares. Arcadia Investment Management Mi accumulated 1.11% or 10,746 shares. Highstreet Asset invested in 1,326 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Savant Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Tanaka Cap Mgmt accumulated 1,085 shares. Logan Management Inc invested in 1.94% or 88,324 shares.

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.18 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 126,203 shares to 342,669 shares, valued at $72.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 404,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 482,653 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial owns 0% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 285,347 shares. Rbf Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Greenleaf Trust holds 0.14% or 588,193 shares. James Inv Research Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 38,795 shares. Optimum Investment has invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 55,223 shares. Ellington Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability invested 0.03% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 1,658 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 3.23 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Stifel Financial Corp invested in 0% or 50,249 shares. 63,303 are owned by Sei Investments. North Star Inv Management Corp reported 73,937 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% stake. Blackrock holds 6.19M shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS).

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $112.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fluent Inc by 96,635 shares to 730,840 shares, valued at $4.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Motorcar Parts Of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 27,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 247,189 shares, and has risen its stake in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC).

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.46 million for 9.41 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.