As Netflix (NFLX) Market Value Declined, Merriman Wealth Management Lowered Position by $1.39 Million; Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Shareholder Lodge Hill Capital Trimmed Its Stake

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 27.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc analyzed 102,970 shares as the company's stock rose 6.34% . The hedge fund held 276,530 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.34M, down from 379,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $12.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $91.79. About 4.34 million shares traded or 311.83% up from the average. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500.

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 20.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc analyzed 370 shares as the company's stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 1,415 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.30M, down from 1,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $118.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.53% or $15.85 during the last trading session, reaching $270.75. About 22.43 million shares traded or 201.37% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500.

Analysts await Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.25 EPS, down 4.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.31 per share. JEC’s profit will be $169.37 million for 18.36 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 0.75 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold JEC shares while 160 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.04% less from 118.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 40,433 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. 51,932 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Global Limited. Jane Street Gp Ltd Company holds 0% or 7,713 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Evanson Asset Ltd Llc invested in 0.09% or 5,000 shares. The California-based Boltwood Cap Mgmt has invested 0.3% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Pnc Finance Group Inc Inc reported 61,387 shares. Miles Capital owns 2,589 shares. Arcadia Inv Mgmt Mi reported 300 shares stake. Monarch Management reported 0.86% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 2,500 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 156,316 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.17% or 132,493 shares in its portfolio. Security Commercial Bank Of So Dak has 2.63% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank stated it has 75,434 shares.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28M and $419.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,000 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $9.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 246,869 shares, and has risen its stake in Manitowoc Co Inc (Call).

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Jacobs Engineering: Continues To Outperform As A Transformational Cinderella Story – Seeking Alpha" on September 08, 2019

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 64.46 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Netflix Has a Cancellation Problem – Nasdaq" on April 30, 2019

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $5.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 7,498 shares to 17,409 shares, valued at $28.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS) by 67,003 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,666 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DEM).