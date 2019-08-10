As Netflix (NFLX) Market Value Declined, Hollencrest Securities Lowered Its Holding; Lvz Advisors Has Trimmed Its Gentex (GNTX) Position as Stock Value Rose

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 43.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 985 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 1,266 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, down from 2,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.97 during the last trading session, reaching $308.93. About 5.35M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 09/05/2018 – Altice USA revenue rises on Suddenlink additions, higher ad revenue; 17/04/2018 – Setapp â€” a monthly subscription to Mac apps â€” has been called the “Netflix of apps.”; 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.7 percent and gains of more than 1.5 percent in Netflix and Amazon; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Stable Outlook Reflects View Netflix’s Operating Results Will Improve Gradually; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS REWORKING DEAL WITH MAJOR RECORD LABELS IN 2016 AND 2017 IMPROVED SPOTIFY GROSS MARGINS 700 BASIS POINTS; 15/03/2018 – TOP PROGRAMS DREW SUBSCRIBERS TO PRIME FOR AS LITTLE AS $49 PER MEMBER BY AMAZON’S ACCOUNTING: DOCUMENTS; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Sees 2Q EPS 79c; 24/05/2018 – lnspirational Vision Media Relays Update From J/V Partner Dr. Pavan Grover to Shareholders on Status of Their 9 Book Series Legends of Oz by Roger S. Baum

Lvz Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 89.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvz Advisors Inc sold 10,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 1,130 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234,000, down from 11,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvz Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $27.19. About 774,515 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2019; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – SEES CALENDAR YEAR 2018 TOTAL LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION OF 53.09 MLN; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX 10% BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 09/03/2018 Gentex Announces Capital Allocation Strategy, Additional Share Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Quarterly Cash Div; 21/03/2018 – Gentex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – TARGETED TOTAL CASH POSITION LOWERED FROM $700 MLN TO $525 MLN; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX TARGETS SHARE BUYBACK OF ABOUT $425M FOR CALENDAR YEAR; 08/05/2018 – FCA US Honors Gentex for Supplier Performance; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Announces Cap Allocation Strategy, Additional Shr Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Qtrly Cash Div

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $762.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) by 116,534 shares to 155,160 shares, valued at $19.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $856,740 activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Sweeney Anne M sold $2.74 million.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 73.55 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Lvz Advisors Inc, which manages about $299.93M and $421.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchng Traded Fd Vi by 288,540 shares to 699,952 shares, valued at $35.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 267,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 474,511 shares, and has risen its stake in Northern Lts Fd Tr Iv.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $37,807 activity. Chiodo Matthew had bought 120 shares worth $2,510. Boehm Neil bought 15 shares worth $314. Shares for $9,985 were bought by Nash Kevin C. On Friday, March 29 the insider Ryan Scott P bought $12,499.

