As Netflix (NFLX) Market Value Declined, Holder Selz Capital Lowered Its Holding; Filament Cut Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $533,700

Filament Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Filament Llc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 681 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Filament Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $894.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/05/2018 – Smart Communications(TM) to Scale Support of its Solutions via the Amazon Web Services Infrastructure; 13/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Amazon Recalls Portable Power Banks Due to Fire and Chemical Burn Hazards (Recall Alert); 04/04/2018 – Tom Forte Sees Washington Post as ‘Real’ Reason for Trump’s Amazon Attacks (Video); 11/05/2018 – Britain’s Zoopla, PrimeLocation bought by Silver Lake for $3 bln; 24/05/2018 – AMAZON AWS LAUNCHES INNOVATION CENTER IN XI’AN, CHINA: XINHUA; 03/04/2018 – A year later, the attack on Amazon coupled with the tense trade relationship with China has many of us asking, “Is this any way to grow the economy?”; 15/03/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed GREAT SCOOP by @jldastin; 30/05/2018 – E-commerce is growing and Amazon is growing faster – now 28% of share; 16/03/2018 – Amazon warrior Margaret Mee with gun […]; 24/05/2018 – 10 high-paying, remote jobs that Amazon wants to fill now

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 19,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 27,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.91 million, down from 47,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.97 during the last trading session, reaching $308.93. About 5.35 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 06/04/2018 – Netflix is offering more than $300 million to acquire a company that owns billboards across Los Angeles, according to people familiar with the matter; 13/04/2018 – Comcast will add Netflix to cable bundles in U.S; 22/03/2018 – Turkey moves to supervise online content, tightens grip on media; 27/03/2018 – CANADIAN PROVINCE OF QUEBEC FORECASTS BALANCED BUDGET IN 2018-19 AND 2019-20 (COMPARED TO NOV FORECAST FOR C$1.3 BLN SURPLUS); 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 06/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 18/05/2018 – Jennifer Aniston to star in same-sex White House comedy film; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 18/04/2018 – Disney’s $8.7 Billion Value on Hulu Is Dwarfed by Netflix; 12/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix’s Dan Gilroy-Jake Gyllenhaal Film Sets All-Star Ensemble

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62M and $523.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr Jr Gold Miners by 70,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $3.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Athene Holding Ltd by 285,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 660,563 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 73.55 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $1.88 million activity. The insider SMITH BRADFORD L bought $2.00 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenview Bancorporation Tru Dept invested in 1,000 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 61,100 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability, Michigan-based fund reported 266 shares. J Goldman & LP invested 1.13% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Fagan Assoc Inc holds 0.25% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 1,635 shares. D L Carlson Invest Group Inc Inc holds 1.29% or 12,374 shares. 591 are held by Crestwood Advisors Gru Lc. Ent Fincl Corp has 0.08% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,061 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh has invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 2,120 were accumulated by Caprock Grp Inc. Friess Associates Ltd Llc invested in 58,022 shares or 1.52% of the stock. Logan Cap Mgmt stated it has 1.94% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Highstreet Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 1,464 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Parametric Port Limited Com accumulated 0.34% or 1.11 million shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.07 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.