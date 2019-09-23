As Netflix (NFLX) Market Value Declined, Holder Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Cut Its Position by $375,074; Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose While Lynch & Associates Has Lowered Its Holding by $495,558

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado sold 1,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 80,014 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.39 million, down from 81,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $6.07 during the last trading session, reaching $264.68. About 11.93M shares traded or 60.21% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Finisar’s Dismal Report, Netflix’s Halo, Big Blue’s Missing Timeline — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O – OFFERING OF NOTES WAS UPSIZED FROM AN ORIGINALLY ANNOUNCED AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $1.5 BLN; 05/03/2018 – Netflix’s Hastings Steals Spotlight With Top Wealth Gain in 2018; 19/04/2018 – It provides payment services to companies such as Uber, Spotify and Netflix; 14/03/2018 – IBD: Netflix Said To Seek News Content, Gets A Price-Target Hike; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 13/04/2018 – It is the first time that Netflix has been included in a television provider bundle; 24/05/2018 – Netflix became more valuable than Comcast yesterday. And the gap between the two grew even more today; 27/04/2018 – The Rain, Netflix – a post-apocalyptic Scandi horror; 13/03/2018 – Netflix’s Massive Rally Draws Attention of Skeptics

Lynch & Associates decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates sold 3,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 151,381 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.28 million, down from 155,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $139.47. About 11.07M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong; 04/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Partners with CQG to Offer Best Execution Algorithms for Futures; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft has previously sought to defend the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, despite the Trump administration’s attempts to end it; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft in the Trillion-Dollar Club? Cloud Will Get It There, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 29/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Quanzhou Textile Garment Vocational Institute for the Implementation of Four International Certificate Projects in China; 27/03/2018 – Unifi Software Available Through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset One Company Limited invested in 4.22M shares. Old Point Trust Financial Svcs N A holds 4.48% or 65,626 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com stated it has 0.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Zuckerman Gp Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.36% or 79,680 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 16.6% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 303,493 shares. Lyon Street Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 12,072 shares or 2.75% of the stock. Coldstream Management accumulated 9.02% or 809,177 shares. 110,527 are owned by Chem Fincl Bank. Sheets Smith Wealth owns 61,261 shares. The Maryland-based Ithaka Group Limited has invested 6.57% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 49,841 were accumulated by Wealth Planning Limited Liability Corporation. Whale Rock Cap Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 976,342 shares. Skba holds 4,550 shares. America First Investment Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 2,232 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Lc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 41,473 shares.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $16.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 284,384 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $110.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Summit Material by 340,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 900,371 shares, and has risen its stake in Wr Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 63.02 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.