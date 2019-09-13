As Netflix (NFLX) Market Value Declined, Alpha Cubed Investments Has Cut by $794,555 Its Stake; Exchange Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in 3M Co (MMM)

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 31.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 2,602 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 10,958 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90 million, up from 8,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $170.48. About 680,762 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 8.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc sold 2,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 22,004 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.08M, down from 24,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $6.47 during the last trading session, reaching $295.33. About 2.55M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 28/03/2018 – Netflix Appoints Former NSA Under President Obama Susan Rice To Its Board Of Directors — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Net $290M; 17/04/2018 – Mirantis bets on Spinnaker, Netflix’s open-source continuous delivery platform; 12/04/2018 – Netflix sued over ‘rigged’ bonuses for top executives; 20/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Amy Poehler to Direct, Star In and Produce Netflix Comedy ‘Wine Country’; 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech; 23/05/2018 – Table for Three: Ryan Murphy and Janet Mock on `Pose,’ Diversity and Netflix; 29/03/2018 – NETFLIX APPOINTS OBAMA CRONY SUSAN RICE TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 30/04/2018 – Buy Spotify because it is ‘closest’ thing to a Netflix for music: JP Morgan; 19/03/2018 – `Netflix for Oil’ Setting Stage for $1 Trillion Battle Over Data

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Digitaljournal.com which released: “NYSE:MMM Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by 3M Company – Press Release – Digital Journal” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Is 3M (MMM) Down 12.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MMM, CARB, CAH and TWOU – GlobeNewswire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US Indexes Gain on Thursday With Improved Global Outlook – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Why the Turnaround Thesis on 3M Stock Is Gaining Credibility – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Piedmont Advsr accumulated 0.28% or 40,642 shares. Whalerock Point Partners Ltd Liability Co owns 4,029 shares. Moreover, Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability has 0.28% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1.88M shares. 350 were accumulated by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company. Focused Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0.4% or 8,717 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp invested 0.04% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). The Alabama-based Baltimore has invested 1.11% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 502,575 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Independent, a New York-based fund reported 27,850 shares. D E Shaw And Co Inc holds 299,141 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Fagan Assocs Inc has invested 0.4% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Foster And Motley Incorporated has 0.26% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Research holds 341,637 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 27,241 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt accumulated 5,493 shares.

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48M and $371.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,408 shares to 4,551 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 2,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,268 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00 million and $863.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,832 shares to 7,596 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 3,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,701 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 70.32 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Friday Option Activity: CMG, NFLX, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Netflix Shares Crashed More Than 11% Today – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst: Comparing Apple TV+ With Netflix Isn’t Fair – Benzinga” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LATAM Streaming Space Heats Up With Amazon Prime in Brazil – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix Is A Wonderful Company With Bright Prospects – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.