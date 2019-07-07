As Netflix (NFLX) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Alpha Cubed Investments Trimmed Its Holding; Diodes (DIOD) Stake Boosted by Tudor Investment Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Diodes Inc (DIOD) by 176.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought 15,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 24,718 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $858,000, up from 8,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Diodes Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $36.84. About 251,642 shares traded. Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) has risen 11.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIOD News: 08/05/2018 – Diodes 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 09/05/2018 – DIODES INC DIOD.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $34; 08/05/2018 – DIODES SEES 2Q REV. $292M TO $308M, EST. $287.5M (2 EST.); 23/05/2018 – Diodes Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 12/03/2018 – ADDING MULTIMEDIA Renesas Electronics Ships New RV2X6376A Series of 25 Gbps Directly Modulated Laser Diodes for 4.9G and 5G LTE Base Stations; 02/04/2018 – Diodes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Linear LED Controllers from Diodes Incorporated Deliver Efficiency and Accuracy; 08/05/2018 – DIODES 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 40C; 06/03/2018 – MACOM to Showcases Industry Leading RF Portfolio of MMICs, Diodes and GaN-on-Silicon Devices at EDICON 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Diodes Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIOD)

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 13.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc sold 3,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,169 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.62 million, down from 27,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $380.55. About 3.73 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 21/05/2018 – Tristate News: Obamas announce Netflix deal; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Rev $3.7B; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $360 FROM $315; 24/04/2018 – Netflix Puts Some Junk in Its Trunk — Barrons.com; 12/03/2018 – Netflix ‘can be shorted back to $300,’ says well-known investor Andrew Left; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 21/05/2018 – Obamas to Produce Netflix Movies and Shows Under Multiyear Deal; 27/04/2018 – Long seen as one of the last frontiers of consumer cloud services, companies have been attempting to go the way of Netflix and Spotify by bringing video games to the cloud; 12/03/2018 – NETFLIX MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY CITRON RESEARCH

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89 billion and $2.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 168,952 shares to 31,452 shares, valued at $532,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in W&T Offshore Inc (NYSE:WTI) by 51,264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,151 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (Call) (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold DIOD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 40.26 million shares or 0.57% less from 40.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Invest LP accumulated 17,447 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0.01% stake. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership reported 32,131 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) for 121,432 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 57,370 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.13% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Cornerstone Advisors, Washington-based fund reported 19 shares. Whittier Trust holds 0% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) or 67 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt stated it has 147,215 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 27,753 shares. Moreover, Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) for 25,370 shares. Amer Century reported 216,172 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Co holds 241,000 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al invested in 0.04% or 24,718 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $5.74 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $755,000 was made by CHEN C H on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd invested in 1.82% or 163,184 shares. United Services Automobile Association reported 385,234 shares. Jefferies Llc, New York-based fund reported 11,599 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability invested in 0.52% or 5.61M shares. Cutter Com Brokerage Inc owns 0.41% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 4,056 shares. London Company Of Virginia has invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Duquesne Family Office Lc has invested 5.58% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Qs Invsts, a New York-based fund reported 18,678 shares. 150 were accumulated by West Oak Capital Limited Company. Lakeview Capital Ptnrs Lc holds 1,236 shares. Whale Rock Cap Management Ltd Company owns 669,147 shares or 4.3% of their US portfolio. 25,468 are owned by Essex Mngmt Limited Com. Mitchell Com holds 0.77% or 6,077 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Commerce Ltd Liability Co has invested 5.99% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.37% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 630,825 shares.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00 million and $825.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,841 shares to 234,184 shares, valued at $27.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 3,563 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $26.05 million activity. HASTINGS REED also sold $22.29 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Tuesday, January 22.