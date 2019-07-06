As Netflix (NFLX) Market Valuation Rose, National Asset Management Raised Its Stake; Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Market Valuation Declined While Lagoda Investment Management LP Has Boosted Position

Lagoda Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp bought 2,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,931 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43 million, up from 34,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $177.45. About 53,844 shares traded or 1.06% up from the average. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 14.35% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500.

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 20.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 1,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,479 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09M, up from 9,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $380.55. About 3.73 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 19/04/2018 – Airtel likely to offer free subscription of Netflix on TV app; 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday; 28/03/2018 – Netflix Appoints Former NSA Under President Obama Susan Rice To Its Board Of Directors — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Tech Up After Netflix Earnings — Tech Roundup; 16/04/2018 – Investors May Be Watching These Netflix-Heavy Funds: ETF Watch; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $360 FROM $315; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 23/04/2018 – Netflix Sells $1.9 Billion of Junk Bonds to Finance More Shows; 21/05/2018 – NETFLIX IN MULTI-YEAR PACT WITH BARACK & MICHELLE OBAMA; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Total U.S. Streaming Memberships 56.7M

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 4,991 shares to 22,443 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1,857 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 832 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $26.05 million activity. 342 shares were sold by Sweeney Anne M, worth $123,120 on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 6,934 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 237,765 were accumulated by Contour Asset Limited Liability Co. Axa owns 0.19% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 136,424 shares. Raymond James Trust Na has 0.08% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Csat Inv Advisory LP owns 2,979 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd holds 0.02% or 211 shares. Capital Impact Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 16,548 shares or 1.88% of their US portfolio. Arrow Finance has invested 2.07% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Horizon Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1,686 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cap Guardian Com holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 82,207 shares. Duff And Phelps Mgmt holds 0.03% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 4,690 shares. Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.13% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Oppenheimer & reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Clark Grp has 0.02% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Franklin Resources has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,928 shares. Raymond James And Assoc invested in 16,452 shares or 0% of the stock. Eulav Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 2,100 shares. Tealwood Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 10,543 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Lc reported 4,100 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Amer Int Grp reported 7,681 shares. The New York-based Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Co has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Ameritas Inv Prtnrs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Eaton Vance Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3,815 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 5,215 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 325 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Invesco Limited accumulated 19,459 shares or 0% of the stock.

