As Netflix (NFLX) Market Valuation Rose, Hollencrest Securities Has Cut Its Holding by $350,660; United Technologies (UTX) Holder Holowesko Partners LTD Boosted Position

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 145.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 363,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 613,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.01M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $133.19. About 2.77M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 IN SLIDES; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 19/03/2018 – UTX CEO DETAILS FUTURE PLANS IN INTERVIEW; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52, BOOSTS VIEW; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: $50M ONE-TIME PRATT COSTS IN 1Q RELATED TO SEAL ISSUE; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES MORE RESTRUCTURING AT COMPANY THIS YR TO CUT COSTS; 20/04/2018 – United Technologies Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.07, REV VIEW $63.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 43.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 985 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,266 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, down from 2,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $365.99. About 5.66 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Total International Streaming Memberships 68.3M; 06/04/2018 – Movies: Chipping Away at the Huge Block of Netflix Originals; 11/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: Netflix Pulls Out of Cannes Following Rule Change; 26/03/2018 – MediaConfidntial: ‘Netflix For Podcasts’ Doubtful Despite Growing Listenership; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: COMFORTABLE WITH CURRENT CHINA STRATEGY OF LICENSING; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Obama in talks to provide shows for Netflix – NYT; 19/03/2018 – `Netflix for Oil’ Setting Stage for $1 Trillion Battle Over Data; 16/03/2018 – Apple acquired Texture, an app billed as “Netflix for digital magazines.”; 31/03/2018 – Times of Israel: Creator of Netflix’s `Jessica Jones’ becoming a feminist icon in the #MeToo era; 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 34.12% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.85 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $244.84M for 163.39 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.32% negative EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $25.15 million activity. $123,120 worth of stock was sold by Sweeney Anne M on Thursday, February 14.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $743.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 6,403 shares to 16,007 shares, valued at $763,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Enhanced Shrt Maturty Ac (MINT) by 3,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,706 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

